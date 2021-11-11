Transfer market, surprise announcement on Insigne: “They want the coup”

The fate of Lorenzo Insigne is all to be decided in the transfer market. The striker is not a little liked by a particular club

Lorenzo Insigne remains one of the hottest cases on the transfer market. The attacker of the Naples, in fact, it is about to expire in June 2022.

Stay the distance with the club and with Aurelio De Laurentiis for the extension, despite the great attachment of the player to the club and to the shirt. A scenario that remains constantly evolving and meanwhile feeds the hope of various companies. Many are waiting for nothing more than a break to strike the big blow on a free transfer. In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about Inter, Everton and several other clubs. One particular interest that is causing considerable discussion is that from America. The MLS seems to be serious about the attacking winger and the Toronto seems to be in the front row for the boy.

Transfer market, the announcement on Insigne and the intentions of Toronto

Vanni Sartini, coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps, talked about it today. The technician did not deny the track at all, but on the contrary he spoke about it to the microphones of ‘Sky Sport’: “Here we talk a lot about Lorenzo Insigne, the Toronto for next season. The team had a bad season, but in the Major League they are a squadron and they want to place a bang for the next year. And this is why we talk a lot about Lorenzo ”.