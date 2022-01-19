Transfer market, there is Lyon between Juve and Azmoun. And Zenit won’t leave him as long as …

No green light from the Russians without a replacement. And the French are moving. Arthur approaches Arsenal: Bruno Guimaraes likes in his place, but … Lyon values ​​him 40-45 million

Connected and close, almost to the point of sparks. The double track between Turin, the Juventus side, and Lyon also unites them on the market. Halfway there is Sardar Azmoun, 27, Iranian Zenit St. Petersburg striker who has attracted the attention of both teams. The player is an interesting profile for the contractual situation, as well as for the technical characteristics. He will not renew, eager for a new adventure in a more prestigious championship after nine years in Russia also with the shirts of Rubin and Rostov, and the agreement in force will expire in June. The bianconeri took him into consideration after Chiesa’s injury, who will be unavailable for the rest of the season: Azmoun is not a pure first striker, he knows how to range on the offensive front starting even wider and his flexibility could prove to be a resource for Massimiliano Allegri.

THE POINT – Zenit immediately made it clear that without a substitute they will not give it up. A point on which the club is adamant for the moment, so much so that it has not yet set the price of the card, also running the risk of losing it on a free transfer. On the other hand, Azmoun is a starter for Sergey Semak: he has collected 21 appearances so far (15 as a starter), with 10 goals scored, including one against Juventus in the Champions League defeat at Allianz Stadium. The Russians are also first in the league and despite everything they do not want to deprive themselves of such an important element without having a high-level alternative in hand. Meanwhile, there is no shortage of proposals for the Iranian, starting with Lyon. The two clubs have already started a constructive dialogue, but a more decisive step by Juve could change the scenarios, even though the market strategy of the Juventus management does not foresee substantial investments to date.

THE GUIMARAES INTRIGUE – Precisely for this reason it is difficult to imagine that anything could happen about Bruno Guimaraes. Arthur is getting closer to Arsenal and the previous need for a midfielder makes it necessary to intervene in the department. The Brazilian born in 1997 from Lyon is one of the names evaluated, but the first polls showed a very high evaluation, as usual when dealing with the plenipotentiary Jean-Michel Aulas. The figure is between 40 and 45 million euros, currently considered too high even considering a deferred payment over several years. However, it cannot be ruled out that the approach of January 31 will change Juve’s plans, especially for Azmoun and perhaps also in relation to Bruno Guimaraes.

