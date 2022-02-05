Transfer market, they “take revenge” on Juventus

The transfer market is never closed and obviously it is not closed for Juventus either. Who is always working to improve his team.

One must inevitably already look to the future and to the possible steps to be taken to strengthen and rejuvenate the body. After having scored the hits Zakaria and Vlahovic now the fans are expecting more quality grafts in the coming months.

However, Juve’s market strategy will also depend a lot on the renewal issue. There are five players who are about to expire and among them there is also Paulo Dybala. The deal with the Argentine seemed to be done at the end of last year, but over the weeks something seems to have changed. And now the two sides will have to renegotiate to find a new agreement. With many other international clubs that are at the window, ready to sniff the blow on a free transfer.

Juventus transfer market, Arsenal also falls on Dybala

The latest news coming from England – exactly from the “Mirror” – opens up a new path for Dybala’s future. That would have ended up in the crosshairs of another great club in the Premier League, namely theArsenal. The Gunners would be ready to join the race for the Argentine striker, should the contract renewal with Juventus not arrive. At number ten Juventus are also interested at the same time Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. Much will depend on this month of February, in which there will be meetings with the Juventus management to try to understand if there is room to close the deal and ensure that the player can stay in Turin.