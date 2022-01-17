Transfer market, they want Mourinho immediately | Crazy offer after exemption

Mourinho’s season is made up of ups and downs, but the Premier does not forget it: sudden poll and response from the Special One

With yesterday’s victory against the Cagliari, there Rome keeps pace with the train Europa League, but also gnawing at two points at Atalanta, fourth in the standings but with a game still to be recovered. The declared goal of the Giallorossi is obviously the Champions League, but things have gotten very complicated in the last few weeks.

The draw with Sampdoria and the double knockout with Juve And Milan has significantly removed the fourth place, which is now seven points behind but with the Goddess who theoretically has the possibility of climbing to +10 by winning in the recovery with Turin. Mourinho is in his first season, there have been several setbacks as the Portuguese hit a negative record of nine defeats in twenty-two games played in the league. The game of Special One not thrilling, struggling to find a precise identity and well-oiled mechanisms, as well as an attack that scores very little.

Transfer market, Everton exonerates Benitez and tries with Mourinho: the answer

Mourinho he often shared his desire to fight for other goals than the sixth place or the Conference League, to have a different squad both in quality and above all in mentality and personality. The arrival of Sergio Oliveira it’s a start, but Portuguese is on loan anyway. In recent months there has also often been talk of a Mourinho who at the end of the season would have even considered a possible early change with respect to the three-year contract. Especially for the sirens of the Premier League that always fascinate the Special One. At the moment there is nothing, Mou remains totally focused on Rome and the square as well as the dressing room is united. Even if something keeps moving.

According to the ‘Telegraph’, Everton would try to test the waters just with Mourinho for an immediate arrival. The Toffees yesterday sacked Rafa Benitez after the bad defeat against Norwich and a ranking that says just 6 points above the safety zone. The nine defeats in the last twelve have given rise to many doubts in the company, which has decided to remove the Spaniard and try the feat with the Special One, snatching him immediately from Roma. Nothing to do, because the English tabloid confirms the rejection by Mourinho, who in fact remains ‘faithful’ to the Giallorossi project with the total intention of honoring the commitment. The objectives of Everton at this point they move on to Paulo Fonseca, Roberto Martinez, Duncan Ferguson and Marco Silva, besides Niko Kovac. But this is a further sign of how the link between Mou and the Premier is still very strong and can knock again at any moment.