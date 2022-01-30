Transfer market Turin, mockery for Gatti: overtaking of Juventus

Will Gatti go to Juventus?

Torino seemed to have closed for Federico Gatti, central defender of Frosinone. The young defender of the Ciociari was practically interested in halfway through Serie A, with Napoli and Juventus also having tested the ground, but for the summer. The grenade company instead moved immediately and in a concrete way, clearly burning the competition and winning a very interesting profile already this season. Cost of the card: 10 million euros, another important deal after Ricci, made official this morning.

The real and surprising novelty is the overtaking in these hours of Juventus for Gatti. With lots of figures, reported by “Sky Sport”: the Juventus club is close to the defender born in 1998, who is doing well in Serie B, with an operation from 7.5 million euros immediately, plus 2.5 bonuses and confirmation for the next 6 months on loan at the Lazio club. In tonight’s summit between Turin and Frosinone the granata will try to ask for explanations and to understand if the overtaking is definitive or if there is room for a raise: the player’s will could make the difference.