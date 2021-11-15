Sports

Transfer market, Vecino’s future decided: the details

Matias Vecino spoke from the withdrawal of the Uruguayan national team. In talking about his future he has launched a message also at the Nerazzurri club, as reported exclusively Calciomercato.com:

“I’ve been living in Inter in the last few months a situation that was not what I expected at the beginning of the season based on what I had talked about with the manager and with the club. I believe that we will have to discuss with Inter to find a solution that is good for everyone. “

The midfielder did not like like Inzaghi has decided to use it this season: 287 minutes played in Serie A and Champions.

The main reason for the discontent derives from promises, which had been made by the Inter coach, but Not still respect. In the summer, when the interest of Napoli became more and more insistent, the former Lazio had declared that his goal was to relaunch the ’91 class. The last two seasons have not shown his qualities also due to injuries, which is why the promise to play and accumulate minutes had satisfied Matias.

The interest of the clubs for Vecino

Vecino will go in expiration of contract a June and to date there has been no contact between the club and the agent. Marotta gets on with his work and is looking for a substitute. Nandel And Thorsby, respectively of Cagliari and Sampdoria, could reflect the characteristics the Inzaghi and the club are looking for.

There are several on the Uruguayan club Italians. The Naples di Spalletti is looking for who will replace Anguissa, who will leave for the Africa Cup in January. Mourinho he needs to extend his squad with players at the height of the holders. For some time also the Turin made it clear that Juric likes the footballer and would like to have him on the team.

With the market from January Vecino may find a new destination.

