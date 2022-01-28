Transfer market: Vlahovic-Juve, 150 million hit. The numbers of the deal

The details were also defined: 75 million for the price tag, 63 million for the gross salary and 15 million in commissions to agents. Jersey number: 28 preferred to 7

The script of the new black and white film starring Dusan Vlahovic was written by chance, yet it seems to come from the witty pen of Woody Allen. Dusan Vlahovic today will become, barring unforeseen circumstances, officially a Juventus player on the day of his twenty-second birthday. Before even a slice of cake he will ask for a pen to affix the most important of the autographs, the signature on the contract that will bind him to the Lady for the next 4 and a half years. The boy with 150 million euros and 17 goals in 21 Serie A matches is now only waiting for the moment to become official. He like all the Juventus people, awakened from the torpor of a hitherto unsatisfactory season by an incredible market hit, the most sensational of the Italian session in January.

The visits – His last hours in Florence remain shrouded in mystery. The striker slept in Turin yesterday, this morning he will have medical examinations and from this it can be deduced that his swab was negative, since Vlahovic was presumably one of the two players whose positivity Fiorentina announced last Saturday (without however communicating the names for privacy: he and Saponara have not been called up for the match against Cagliari and the deduction is quite simple).

The shot – The Serbian got the go-ahead after the last obstacle, that of the commissions, was overcome. Vlahovic at Juventus is a deal worth over 150 million euros, a monstrous investment by the Juventus club, which has decided to bring forward the purchase of the center forward from June to January because it does not want to run the risk of staying out of the Champions League: 75 million for the card, 63 for the gross salary and 15 for commissions to agents.

The closure – The negotiation with Fiorentina was lightning-fast, the one with the player’s agents lasted a little longer, but in less than 36 hours Juventus fixed everything and secured the center forward of the present and the future, the number nine who Massimiliano Allegri wanted to revitalize a troubled department. Let’s retrace the steps: on Tuesday the Juventus and Viola managers reached an agreement for the sale of the Serbian striker for 75 million: 67 plus 8 bonuses. Immediately after, Commisso’s club gave Vlahovic’s entourage the go-ahead to deal with Juventus. The general agreement for Dusan’s salary was already there (7 million euros net per season for 4 and a half years), some details remained to be discussed, especially related to the commissions. The meetings took place between the club’s headquarters, Continassa, and the nearby J Hotel. Yesterday was the decisive day because Darko Ristic, the attorney who manages all of Vlahovic’s affairs, arrived. Perhaps there were also some moments of tension between the parties, but the deal was never questioned and there was never a feeling that it could come to a break. There is still no clarity about the figures that will go to the agent, but we are talking about fifteen million.

The number – Vlahovic waited patiently in his home in Florence, from which he will now have to take all his belongings away. Turin is waiting for you, where in the past great numbers nine, Vialli, Trezeguet, Higuain have lived. Today, his twenty-second birthday, a new life will begin for him. New teammates, a new coach, a new shirt and maybe even a new number. He would have wanted nine, which however is already on Alvaro Morata’s shoulders: if the Spaniard will remain Dusan he will have to choose another. The suggestion is the 7 left free by Cristiano Ronaldo, who in the past belonged to Causio, Bettega (in the last phase of his career), but it is more likely that the boy will choose the 28, with which he began his adventure at Fiorentina.

Jugovic sent me – Today Vlahovic will meet Allegri for the first time, who strongly wanted him and who is counting on him a lot. At stake is the fourth place, from next season he will try to raise the bar to return to compete for the Scudetto as well. He will also make his Champions League debut with Juventus. He is Serbian like Vladimir Jugovic, the player who in 1996 gave the Lady the last European Cup as a gift, transforming the decisive penalty. The Juventus fans can now start dreaming big again.

