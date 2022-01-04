Sports

Transfer market, warning to de Ligt and Morata: “Don’t leave Juventus”

The future of de Ligt and Morata, among others, hangs in the balance at Juventus: the Dutch and the Spaniard get ‘advice’

Rather delicate market session for the Juventus, which must carefully decide the next steps between sales and new arrivals, with rather limited room for maneuver at least in January. The future is decided now, but not only. On the field, it is necessary to continue in the comeback for the area Champions: lack of access to the main European competition could be fatal.

Matthijs de Ligt © LaPresse

Morata’s fate holds the ground, close to the agreement with Barcelona, ​​as told by Calciomercato.it. But the Spaniard will not start without a replacement first. Also keep an eye on what could happen in the summer de Ligt, returned to the center of market rumors after the statements of his agent, Mino Raiola. On the future of the attacker and the defender, someone who knows the Juventus environment very well, ‘advising’ the two to stay.

Juventus, Pjanic ‘takes the field’: the Bosnian suggests the future to his former teammates

'Advice' to de Ligt and Morata: "Don't leave Juventus!"
Miralem Pjanic © LaPresse

To speak, from the columns of ‘Tuttosport’ in a long interview, is Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian explains: “Regardless of Morata, the advice I would give to anyone is to think twice before leaving a club where you are happy, even if they offer you more in another club. Alvaro doesn’t need advice, he’s had a super career. It is clear that there is always something to think about when the Barcelona, but I don’t know if he really decided to leave and in any case Juve is also a top club ”.

Similar speech also for de Ligt: “He has other years of contract and a Juve attitude. Better stay if you’re happy and he made a great choice to want to grow up alongside Bonucci And Chiellini. And if he wants to try new challenges, we’ll see ”.

