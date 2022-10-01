Transfer Mbappé – Mbappé after Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United attacks

After his extension to PSG last May, the idyll in the capital seemed final for Kylian Mbappé. However, the offseason was marked by resistance from Neymar, who stayed and is performing at PSG. What to give desires elsewhere to Mbappé.

Has Kylian Mbappé already changed his mind about PSG? The young French striker had favored the Parisian club last spring, to the detriment of Real Madrid despite the long-standing forcing of the Merengues. Claiming his love for the Parisians, the boy from Bondy was especially delighted to be at the heart of the club’s ambitious project. A few months later, it’s grimace soup for Mbappé. If PSG is more serious, Mbappé does not have the status he coveted. The fault of Neymar, who was to be sold this summer but who hung on and makes it good for PSG by lining up very high level matches since the start of the season.

Manchester United, the ideal escape for Mbappé





Top scorer in Ligue 1 and second best passer, the Brazilian has had a blast since the restart. He is clearly essential at the moment and has just been voted best player in Ligue 1 for the month of August. This is not necessarily to the taste of Mbappé, who was eyeing his teammate’s winger position. The signs of frustration have accumulated for the French with the penaltygate, the individualistic actions in the Champions League as well as the small spades in front of the press. Not enough to destabilize Neymar or the Parisian management. On the other hand, it is not the same for Kylian Mbappé, who could resolve to leave Paris next summer, especially since his contract until 2024 with an option until 2025 opens up this possibility for him. .

🚨 Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 and Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 back in collective training this Friday. ☑️ pic.twitter.com/PJLpyfi5VY — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) September 30, 2022

This is reported by the Catalan newspaper El Nacional. According to the media, PSG wanted to keep Mbappé at all costs for this season marked by the World Cup in Qatar. However, from next summer, nothing prevents a transfer of the French. A departure for Real Madrid is ruled out given the resentment of the Merengues against Kylian Mbappé. But it would not be the same for Manchester United. The Red Devils need a star to return to the front of the stage and compete with Haaland’s Manchester City. Mbappé is the perfect target to do this. Another option mentioned by Spanish journalists, FC Barcelona. Barça and its power of attraction do not leave Mbappé indifferent, who could have been lured by the praise of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry about the Catalan club. Enough to resume the Mbappé soap opera at PSG, especially if the Frenchman remains in an impression of discomfort on the ground.