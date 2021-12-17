Transfer of credit for the restructuring, the indications of the Tax Authority – idealista / news

What you need to know about credit transfer for restructuring? In particular, who will have to communicate it? Let’s see what has been clarified by the tax authorities.

TO Tax Today, the electronic magazine of the Revenue Agency, a taxpayer asked: “After the changes introduced by the law decree n. 157/2021, including the extension of the obligation to request a compliance visa, who must communicate the transfer of the credit for building renovations? “.

In answering the question, the Tax Authority clarified that to exercise the option for the credit assignment or for it discount on invoice the new communication model approved by the provision of the Revenue Agency of 12 November 2021 must be transmitted electronically.

The communication must be made:

for interventions carried out on individual real estate units, exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency or through the telematic channels of the Agency;

for interventions carried out on the common parts of the buildings, by the person who issues the compliance visa or by the condominium administrator, directly or using an intermediary.

In the event that the credit assignment for residual installments not used, the sending must be made exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, both for interventions carried out on real estate units and for those carried out on the common parts of a building.

As mentioned by Tax Todayfinally, the communication to benefit from the credit transfer for restructuring it must be sent by March 16 of the year following that of incurring the expenses for which the option is exercised.