Transfer of inmates from the “Carcelita” of Bella Colina begins; 15 will be given freedom

More than 80 of those deprived of liberty who remained in the basement of the Bella Colina police stationin Manoguayabo, Santo Domingo Oeste municipality, overcrowded, in response to the complaint published by Listín Diario.

Some 55 will relocate to La Victoria, 30 to Najayo-Men and another 15 will receive guarantees of bail, impediment, periodic presentation, among others, according to the data obtained by this newspaper through the Ombudsman.

The institution confirmed that the transfers are already being carried out, without specifying the exact number of how many inmates have already left the “little prison” of Bella Colina.

The relocation measures arise after the visit to the facilities of the head of the Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa; the prosecutor of that jurisdiction, Edward López; and Deputy Elías Báez, who they verified that the prison is “inhumane” and that in it “people’s rights are violated”.

From the overcrowding that already proliferates in several of the Dominican prisons, the pestilence caused by the proximity of the “little jail” to a kind of sewage pipe system that can be seen in the distance, as well as the lack of light, water and ventilation were some of the complaints that caused widespread alarm.

Around the theme also revolves “an exhaustive investigation into the irregularities”ordered last Friday by the director general of the National Police, Eduardo Alberto Then.