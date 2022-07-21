Transfer: What if nobody wanted Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite his desire to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find a base that suits him. Explanations.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not returned to training with Manchester United.

The question may seem incongruous, even provocative considering the legendary status of the Portuguese star. But it has arisen openly for several days across Europe. Will Cristiano Ronaldo find a way out during this summer transfer window? Eager to leave Manchester United in order to play in the Champions League (and inflate his statistics), the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has still not returned to training. Officially for personal reasons.

In fact, the transfer desired by the player and his agent Jorge Mendes seems more complicated than expected. As reported by our colleagues from The Team, rare are the high standing clubs desired by CR7 who are interested. A time considered, Bayern and Chelsea declined, respectively in the press by the voice of Oliver Kahn for the German club, unofficially on the Chelsea side where coach Thomas Tuchel is not very keen on coaching the Portuguese.

Already last year at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola had vetoed, preventing the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (141 goals) from joining the rival of his current club…

A huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Always decisive and competitive despite his age (37), Cristiano Ronaldo values ​​more difficult a collective project that must revolve around him for the sake of ego. Too risky for coaches who are part of a more collective logic based on the tactical developments of recent years.

So of course, the superstar has no shortage of solicitations from other secondary clubs, even exotic destinations, excited by the prospect of seeing the native of Madeira don their color. The Ronaldo clan thus refused an offer from a Saudi club guaranteeing 250 million euros in revenue to the Portuguese over two years!

In great physical shape, the man who still scored 24 club goals last season wants to continue playing at the highest level. But the clubs that could welcome him can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The track leading to a return to Sporting Portugal has fallen into the water. At present, only Atlético Madrid seems able to satisfy everyone’s desires.