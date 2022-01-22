Transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS, we should finally be there

After a long wait, the update of WhatsApp would seem imminent to be able to transfer chats from Android to iOS

When you decide to change your smartphone and operating system, one of the main problems concerns the transfer of the chats of Whatsapp. After a long wait, last year the messaging platform released the history portability update from iPhone to Android.

A very useful update that had been requested for years. However, the reverse version is still missing, that is, the one that would allow you to transfer conversations from Android to iOS. But it might just be a matter of time. According to what was reported by WABetaInfo, in fact, the last beta version 22.2.74 it would hide some references to the useful tool.

The details of the beta version 22.2.74 of WhatsApp

WABetaInfo recently launched a piece of news that will surely please users who intend to switch from an Android smartphone to an iPhone. Apparently, the tool for transferring conversations seems to be in the works from Google’s operating system to iOS. Specifically, there would be some hidden references in the beta version 22.2.74 of the messaging platform. The web portal also shared a screenshot, showing a warning from WhatsApp asking users for permission to transfer the chat history.

To date, however, the feature is not yet available even in beta. Following the pattern that is usually carried out by the Zuckerberg company, therefore, it could still take several weeks before everything becomes reality for the global version of the application. The fact that we are working in this direction, however, already gives us hope. Finally it will be possible to transfer your conversations from Android to iOS, not to lose messages, photos, videos, voice messages, stickers and much more.