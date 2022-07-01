Entertainment

Transfer window information for Friday 01 July

Among the main transfer window information of the day, the departure of Sampaoli from Olympique de Marseille, Lyon, Paris and OM formalize a recruit, Tottenham offers a Brazilian international, Paris is ready to sell Messi and Neymar, Raphinha does not want that Barça, Nice have found their goalkeeper, Marseille could sell a striker to Nantes…

UEFA Europa Conference League - Semi-final"Feyenoord Rotterdam v Olympique Marseille"

Jorge Sampaoli would no longer coach Olympique de Marseille / ANP/GettyImages

General surprise on the Marseille side. According to L’Équipe, the Argentinian tactician is frustrated by the turn of the transfer window which is not up to his ambitions for the Champions League and has taken the decision to leave Olympique de Marseille. More information here.

