Transfer window information for Friday 01 July
Among the main transfer window information of the day, the departure of Sampaoli from Olympique de Marseille, Lyon, Paris and OM formalize a recruit, Tottenham offers a Brazilian international, Paris is ready to sell Messi and Neymar, Raphinha does not want that Barça, Nice have found their goalkeeper, Marseille could sell a striker to Nantes…
General surprise on the Marseille side. According to L’Équipe, the Argentinian tactician is frustrated by the turn of the transfer window which is not up to his ambitions for the Champions League and has taken the decision to leave Olympique de Marseille. More information here.
After Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon has formalized the return of a French international trained at the club, Corentin Tolisso. At the end of his contract at Bayern Munich, the 27-year-old has therefore chosen to find his favorite team, in particular with a view to the World Cup in Qatar. The midfielder has signed a 5-year contract. OL could also announce this evening the new loan of the Brazilian winger from Shakhtar Donetsk, Tetê.
On Thursday evening, PSG formalized the expected arrival of Vitiniha. The Portuguese midfielder arrives from Porto against 41.525 million euros. The 22-year-old has signed a 5-year contract and is the first signing of a long list that is looming.
At the same time, OM announced the signing of promising Le Havre defender Souleymane Isaak Touré. The French international U19 was approached at Manchester City but finally preferred Marseille where he signed 5 years against 5 million plus 2.5 million in bonuses.
Tottenham continues to achieve its beautiful transfer window after Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma. The Spurs formalized the arrival of Richarlison against around 60 million euros plus 10 million bonuses. The 25-year-old Brazilian international therefore leaves Everton to sign a 5-year contract in London.
El Partidazo of the cope dropped a bomb last night. According to the Spanish media, PSG would be ready to separate from Neymar but also from Lionel Messi. The new Parisian project would plan to get rid of its two disappointing stars this season to start from scratch or almost. The Paris leaders would even like to get rid of the Argentinian and the Brazilian as soon as possible. If Chelsea, Juve, AC Milan or Barcelona have been cited for Neymar, it remains to be seen who could buy Lionel Messi.
However, according to The ParisianLuis Campos and Christophe Galtier have decided to place six players on the list of indisputable starters, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Finally, according to Footmercato, PSG could sell Presnel Kimpembe in the event of an offer around 50 million euros. Recently, Chelsea and Juventus have been mentioned among the potential leads.
After Barcelona and Manchester United, in particular, Arsenal is in turn interfering in the Serge Gnabry file. The German international is out of contract in a year at Bayern Munich but has not reached an agreement to extend. He could then leave Bavaria this summer. Arsenal, well aware of the situation, could take the opportunity to offer the 26-year-old player, whose release clause would be 65 million euros, according to our information.
At the same time, the Gunners still rely on William Saliba despite the desire to sign Lisandro Martinez. While OM are still dreaming of bringing him back, the French international, Arsenal will offer him a contract extension with guaranteed playing time with the first team, still according to our information. What he has not yet been able to achieve since leaving ASSE in 2019.
According to our information, to replace Richarlison, Everton have El Bilal Touré in their sights to replace the Brazilian international. In financial difficulties, the Toffees will certainly come to the charge on the inexpensive track of the Malian international from Reims.
According SportRaphinha reportedly pushed his agent to warn Chelsea against refusing to sign despite Leeds’ €70m deal. The Brazilian winger is expected to reject all offers from Chelsea and Arsenal and only wants one club: FC Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether Barça will have the financial capacity to afford it, especially in the event of Dembélé’s extension.
According Fabrizio Romano, Kalvin Phillips will be Manchester City’s next signing. All the papers are ready to be signed between the England international, Leeds and City and the midfielder should pass his medical examination in the coming hours.
Once this transfer is official, Manchester City will turn to its other priority file, Marc Cucurella.
According Footmercato, Bayern Munich have reportedly made a new offer to RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Bavarians have reportedly offered 22m euros plus 2m in bonuses for the Austrian midfielder’s final year of contract. Leipzig, however, would expect 30 million.
According The Team and Sky Italia, Lucien Favre would like to recruit his former goalkeeper at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Yann Sommer. The 33-year-old Swiss international has already agreed to OGC Nice, who must now agree with the Bundesliga club. Borussia should not be too greedy.
After seeing Lacazette and Tolisso sign in Lyon, Samuel Umtiti in turn dreamed of finding his training club but does not seem to be on the shelves of Peter Bosz. However, the French international could well and truly return to Ligue 1. According to The Teamthe player will leave Barça certainly on loan and would be in discussions with his former coach and former sports director in Lyon now in Rennes, Bruno Genesio and Florian Maurice.
After Botman and soon Renato Sanches, Lille will lose a new part of its workforce. According Sky Italia, the Turkish side, Zeki Celik, will engage with AS Roma in the coming hours against the sum of 7 million euros with 15% on a possible capital gain. To replace him, LOSC has hired the Algerian international from Clermont, Akim Zedadka.
According RMC, Lille will welcome Jonas Martin. The Rennes midfielder, at the end of his contract, will undergo his medical examination during the day.
While Torino and PSV Eindhoven were on the spot, Luis Henrique would have a preference for FC Nantes, according to Provence. The Brazilian winger from OM would like to win in Ligue 1 and play in the Europa League with the Canaries. The FCN would not aim for a loan but a definitive purchase of the Olympian player.