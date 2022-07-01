Transfer window information for Friday 01 July

On Thursday evening, PSG formalized the expected arrival of Vitiniha. The Portuguese midfielder arrives from Porto against 41.525 million euros. The 22-year-old has signed a 5-year contract and is the first signing of a long list that is looming.

At the same time, OM announced the signing of promising Le Havre defender Souleymane Isaak Touré. The French international U19 was approached at Manchester City but finally preferred Marseille where he signed 5 years against 5 million plus 2.5 million in bonuses.

However, according to The ParisianLuis Campos and Christophe Galtier have decided to place six players on the list of indisputable starters, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Finally, according to Footmercato, PSG could sell Presnel Kimpembe in the event of an offer around 50 million euros. Recently, Chelsea and Juventus have been mentioned among the potential leads.

At the same time, the Gunners still rely on William Saliba despite the desire to sign Lisandro Martinez. While OM are still dreaming of bringing him back, the French international, Arsenal will offer him a contract extension with guaranteed playing time with the first team, still according to our information. What he has not yet been able to achieve since leaving ASSE in 2019.

Once this transfer is official, Manchester City will turn to its other priority file, Marc Cucurella.

According RMC, Lille will welcome Jonas Martin. The Rennes midfielder, at the end of his contract, will undergo his medical examination during the day.