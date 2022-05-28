Entertainment

transfer window information for Saturday May 28

Among the main information transfer window of the day, Aurélien Tchouameni has still not changed his mind, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in on French internationals, Sadio Mané could allow Robert Lewandowski to go to Barça, PSG is targeting a Brazilian international, Juve is returning to charge for Milik, Liverpool tracks a nugget from Barça, Mourinho dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo at Roma…

Aurélien Tchouameni still does not know his next club.

While PSG, through Luis Campos and Kylian Mbappé, are still trying to convince Aurélien Tchouameni, the Monaco midfielder still wants to join Real Madrid, according to The Team. According to Sky Sportsthe French international would already have an agreement for a 5-year contract with the Merengue but must wait for an agreement between the two clubs.

Real would have offered 70 million euros plus bonus and would gradually approach the minimum 80 million euros requested by the ASM. In the meantime, Paris continues to exert pressure and above all to remain on the lookout in the event of failure in the negotiations between Real and Monaco. Liverpool could also try their luck after the Champions League final.

