transfer window information for Saturday May 28
Among the main information transfer window of the day, Aurélien Tchouameni has still not changed his mind, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in on French internationals, Sadio Mané could allow Robert Lewandowski to go to Barça, PSG is targeting a Brazilian international, Juve is returning to charge for Milik, Liverpool tracks a nugget from Barça, Mourinho dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo at Roma…
While PSG, through Luis Campos and Kylian Mbappé, are still trying to convince Aurélien Tchouameni, the Monaco midfielder still wants to join Real Madrid, according to The Team. According to Sky Sportsthe French international would already have an agreement for a 5-year contract with the Merengue but must wait for an agreement between the two clubs.
Real would have offered 70 million euros plus bonus and would gradually approach the minimum 80 million euros requested by the ASM. In the meantime, Paris continues to exert pressure and above all to remain on the lookout in the event of failure in the negotiations between Real and Monaco. Liverpool could also try their luck after the Champions League final.
In all likelihood Liverpool are set to choose the Egypt international between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. The two players are out of contract in a year and will not be able to extend under the same conditions. If Salah has announced that he will stay next year, the Senegalese international remains more vague and for good reason. According The TeamMané would be closer and closer to Bayern Munich.
Priority of the Bavarians, the 30-year-old winger would have agreed to a three-year contract and a transfer around 30 million euros. The Germans and the player’s entourage would be confident in this case. However, Real Madrid remain attentive to the situation and could make an official offer, especially in the event of a good performance by the player in the Champions League final this Saturday, according to AS.
According Mundo Deportivo, the probable transfer of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich should unlock the departure of Robert Lewandowski. After finding his successor, Bayern Munich should finally decide to let the Polish international go. The striker already has an agreement with Barcelona who will have to pay around 40 million euros to afford him.
According to the Spanish press, Frenkie de Jong would have let Manchester United know that he wanted to win at FC Barcelona. To forget this probable failure, the Mancunians would have turned to N’Golo Kanté. According to The athletic, the Red Devils are reportedly set to make a bid for the France international this summer. The Blues do not need to sell but the player will have to make his intention known.
At the same time, Manchester United would try to quickly finalize the arrival of the Portuguese midfielder from Wolverhampton, Ruben Neves, in the sights of Barcelona, Tottenham and Arsenal, in particular. Wolves are reportedly asking for €50million.
According Il Messaggero, Roma have not given up on the trail to Paulo Dybala despite talks with Inter Milan. After his victory in the Conference League, José Mourinho feels growing wings and would dream of affording a big star. In addition to the Argentinian, the Special One would also have contacted Cristiano Ronaldo to convince him to make his comeback in Serie A and to come and discover the Italian capital. The two compatriots rubbed shoulders at Real Madrid, enough to achieve this big blow?
Close to relegation, Everton have financial worries and would be forced to make big sales this summer. Thus, the Brazilian international, Richarlison, should pack his bags in the event of a good offer. The 25-year-old winger has reportedly received many offers and is still in the sights of PSG despite Mbappé’s extension. Real Madrid, already interested in the past, and Tottenham are also in the running, according to the DailyMail.
Footmercato also announced yesterday that Nicolas Pépé, more in the plans of Mikel Arteta, had been proposed by his entourage to PSG without a response for the moment from the Parisian leaders. The former Lille man could be the expected recruit after the abandonment of the track leading to Ousmane Dembélé.
Juventus have lost Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, both out of contract, and are unlikely to exercise options to buy Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata. To replace these four attackers, the Turinese would have Ligue 1 players in the sights. In addition to Angel Di Maria, who should sign quickly, Juve would once again think of Arkadiusz Milik, according to Tuttosport.
While he will definitely belong to OM this summer, the Polish international will not necessarily be retained by Jorge Sampaoli and could leave in the event of an interesting offer. Already interested in the last transfer window, the Turin track would certainly not displease the 28-year-old striker. The Old Lady would also think of the Italian international striker from Sassuolo, Giacomo Raspadori.
One year from the end of his contract with FC Barcelona, Gavi is turning the heads of Liverpool leaders. The Spanish revelation of Barça would be one of the priorities of Jurgen Klopp who would like to take advantage of his contractual situation. According Sport, Liverpool would be ready to pay 50 million euros for his last year of contract. For the moment, Gavi would not want to hear about a departure from his training club but a surprise is never to be ruled out during the transfer window.
While the sale of the club has not yet been finalized, AC Milan is already looking to strengthen itself to keep its title in Serie A and go far in the Champions League. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Lombards would dream of signing Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian international would be seen as the figurehead of the future Milan project. It remains to be seen whether the next owners will have the means to convince Manchester City.
Despite the departure of Diego Carlos to Aston Villa, Sevilla FC could lose their second manager in central defense. Chelsea, who announced the formalization of the sale of the club for next Monday, always makes the French international its priority and will return to the charge quickly. If they will try to negotiate, the Blues could put the 65 million euros of his release clause on the table to complete the transaction, according to the Telegram.