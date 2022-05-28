transfer window information for Saturday May 28

Real would have offered 70 million euros plus bonus and would gradually approach the minimum 80 million euros requested by the ASM. In the meantime, Paris continues to exert pressure and above all to remain on the lookout in the event of failure in the negotiations between Real and Monaco. Liverpool could also try their luck after the Champions League final.

Priority of the Bavarians, the 30-year-old winger would have agreed to a three-year contract and a transfer around 30 million euros. The Germans and the player’s entourage would be confident in this case. However, Real Madrid remain attentive to the situation and could make an official offer, especially in the event of a good performance by the player in the Champions League final this Saturday, according to AS.

At the same time, Manchester United would try to quickly finalize the arrival of the Portuguese midfielder from Wolverhampton, Ruben Neves, in the sights of Barcelona, ​​Tottenham and Arsenal, in particular. Wolves are reportedly asking for €50million.

Footmercato also announced yesterday that Nicolas Pépé, more in the plans of Mikel Arteta, had been proposed by his entourage to PSG without a response for the moment from the Parisian leaders. The former Lille man could be the expected recruit after the abandonment of the track leading to Ousmane Dembélé.

While he will definitely belong to OM this summer, the Polish international will not necessarily be retained by Jorge Sampaoli and could leave in the event of an interesting offer. Already interested in the last transfer window, the Turin track would certainly not displease the 28-year-old striker. The Old Lady would also think of the Italian international striker from Sassuolo, Giacomo Raspadori.