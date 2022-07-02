Transfer window newspaper (02/07): Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United!

The info thread:

– 5:50 p.m.: At the end of the contract at Real Madrid, isco can look for a new club. At 30, the Spaniard has no shortage of suitors in his country. In particular the two Sevillian clubs, Sevilla FC and Betis for whom Isco would be a priority.

– 5:40 p.m.: According to information from the Times, Cristiano Ronaldo have reportedly asked Manchester United management to be allowed to leave the club if a sufficient offer is received. This decision would be motivated by his desire to play in the Champions League next season.

– 4:05 p.m .: Freed from transfer by Atletico Madrid, the Red Devil club Yannick Carrasco, Sime Vrsaljko is linked until 2025 with Olympiacos, the champion of Greece. A Croatian international since 2011, Vrsaljko arrived in 2016 at Colchoneros, who loaned him to Inter Milan for a season in 2018-2019. At the Nerazzurri, he had not confirmed his excellent 2018 World Cup, which saw him play in the final lost against France (4-2).

– 3:45 p.m .: Nottingham Forest, which returns to the Premier League, formalized its second transfer of the summer on Saturday in the person of Dean Henderson, 25, arrived on loan for a season from Manchester United. The goalkeeper previously played on a rental basis at Sheffield United from 2018 to 2019. In the first year, Henderson played an important role in the club’s rise to the Premier League as he was appointed Championship Goalkeeper (D2) for the 2018 season- 2019 and celebrated his first England appearance in November 2020.

– 2:35 p.m.: Luuk de Jong leaves Spain to return to his country. Freshly returned from his loan to FC Barcelona, ​​the striker will not stay in Seville and will return to PSV Eindhoven. The club announced it on its social networks this Saturday.

– 2:15 p.m .: The team announces that Olympique Lyonnais is targeting the Argentinian Nicholas Tagliafico. At 29, the left side still has a year of contract at Ajax.

– 1:10 p.m .: According to the Telegraph, Tottenham would think of jesse lingard to strengthen his midfield. The player also has the advantage of being British, which Spurs sorely lack.

– 12:27 p.m .: Sterling is getting closer to Chelsea! According to the Daily Mirror, the England international could settle in London for 52 million euros. The Tabloid clarifies that City’s demands are no longer too far from the Blues.

– 12:00 p.m.: Sampaoli and OM, it’s over. Since yesterday, the two parties parted ways by mutual agreement. This Saturday, we learn a little more about the reasons for the departure. Implicitly, the problem was the club’s lack of ambition in the transfer window. And for good reason, the Argentine coach dreamed of a certain Antoine Griezmann! Obviously expensive, the Frenchman comes out of a very average season at Atletico Madrid. Above all, the Olympians could not afford the 2018 world champion.

– 11.30 a.m.: Monaco follows Belotti. Free of any contract, the Italian is no longer a Torino player. So it has the advantage of being free. And Monegasques want to take advantage of it according to CorSera and Repubblica. A contract was even offered to him with a salary of 3.5 million gross. According to these media, the striker is about to accept.

– 11:00 a.m.: Inter Milan formalized the recruitment of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Saturday. The Armenian midfielder had been free since his contract at AS Roma expired on June 30.

– 10:30 am: Neymar extends in Paris! He will be a Parisian until 2027. He had the option of extending his contract for a year as his future has been questioned in recent days. But it looks like the Brazilian wants to stay in Paris.

– 10:00 a.m.: After ten seasons abroad, Bas Dost returns to the Netherlands. The former Brugge striker has signed for Utrecht. At the end of his contract with the Blauw en Zwart, he signed up for a season.

– 9:25 a.m .: Antwerp wants to make a new big move in this transfer window according to the Nieuwsblad. The Antwerpers target the Dutch international Guus Til, owned by Spartak Moscow. The midfielder has already visited the facilities of the 4th of the last championship. Last season, Til caused a stir at Feyenoord where he was on loan, scoring 21 goals in 49 games. Nevertheless, the file risks being complicated for the people of Antwerp because the people of Rotterdam also want to attract the Dutchman definitively.

– 8:50 am: FC Barcelona wants to achieve a big transfer window and intends to give itself the means. Thanks to the sale of part of its TV rights, the club is looking to sell the remaining 15%, hoping to recover 400 million euros. Mundo Deportivo thus evokes the possibility of an envelope of 200 million euros to strengthen the workforce this summer. Enough to unlock several files, including those of Raphinha, Lewandowski or Koundé.

– 8:30 a.m .: The promoted Italian Monza wants to recruit two strong attackers this summer according to the Italian media. Berlusconi’s club is busy trying to recruit Mauro Icardi. And according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the promoted would also try to recruit Paulo Dybala, free since the end of his contract at Juventus. The club have reportedly contacted their agent already.

– 8:15 am: The day after Jorge Sampaoli’s departure, Marseille is busy finding a replacement. According to RMC Sport, the priority of the Marseille leaders would be the Croatian Igor Tudor who coached Hellas Verona this season. Former international, Tudor has already discussed at length with Pablo Longoria.

– 8:00 a.m.: Ousmane Dembele is officially without a contract but the Frenchman is still negotiating with FC Barcelona. According to the newspaper Sport, the Catalans have made a new offer to Dembélé but with a salary lower than the previous one. The French international would indeed receive 40% less than in his previous contract.

– 7:30 am: The Anderlecht transfer window is still in progress: Mario Stroeykens extended his contract until 2024 while Michel Vlap is cited in Twente.