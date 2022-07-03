Transfer window newspaper (03/07): two courtiers want to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo!

The info thread:

– 10.45 a.m.: Serge Gnabry has an exit voucher to Bayern Munich. According to the English press, the German winger is courted by the two Manchester clubs. The Bavarians are asking for 40 million euros. United also have Antony in their sights while the Citizens will have to find a replacement for Sterling, who is leaving for Chelsea.

– 10.22 a.m.: Lisandro Martinez does not want to stay at Ajax. And he only wants to choose between Arsenal and Manchester United, says Fabrizio Romano. “The Martinez clan will be very clear with the leaders of Ajax Amsterdam. They only want to play in the Premier League next year. So they want to make a choice between the offers of Arsenal and Man United, hoping that the ‘Ajax let him go. Erik ten Hag is confident in this matter and insists again.”

– 10:00 a.m.: PSV’s dream is called Georginio Wijnaldum ! the Eindhovens Dagblad assures today that the management dreams of a return of the midfielder to the promised land. Inevitably, the problem of such a transfer will be financial. After a very disappointing first season in France, PSG should not be too greedy. But the middle receives a very comfortable salary in the capital. However, the player could welcome a return to the Eredivisie. Because he lost his place in the selection during the last rally. If the PSV dreams of it, it remains realistic all the same. The club have already started negotiations with Spartak Moscow midfielder Guus Til who seems more accessible.

– 9.45am: What if Salah had returned to Chelsea? While he initialed a new contract this week, Mo Salah could have made an unlikely return to the Blues. Indeed, the Sun announces that the Pharaoh was in discussion with his former club. But ultimately, it’s just speculation as the striker is going to stay with the Reds.

– 9:30 a.m.: Cristiano Ronaldo will he really leave Manchester United? This Saturday, the Times dropped a bombshell and explained that the striker wanted to play in the Champions League next year. Which means he won’t be at Old Trafford next year as the club will play in the Europa League next season. According to The Athletic, two options are put forward: Chelsea and Bayern Munich. For AS, PSG would be another option. Will we see Leo Messi play with CR7? Answer within a few weeks!

– 9:17 a.m.: Dembele and FC Barcelona have come together! Despite an offer 40% lower than his current salary, Ousmane Dembélé would be up for a new contract in Catalonia according to several Spanish media. He should be back for two seasons and would like to close the deal quickly.