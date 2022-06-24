Transfer window newspaper (06/24): The Cristiano Ronaldo rumor at Bayern denied, Fofana to PSG?

– 9:30 a.m.: A German journalist denies the rumor of Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich. Christian Falk ensures that “the rumors are not true”.

– 9:16 a.m.: Nick Pope joined Newcastle. The Burnley keeper was traded for ten million pounds.

– 8:58 am: Christopher Nkunku extended his contract with Leipzig until 2026. He inserted a release clause set at 50 million euros for next summer. Chelsea have already positioned themselves on it.

– 8:45 a.m .: The game of musical chairs for the number 2 goalkeeper position at Manchester City? Whether Zack Steffen wishes to benefit from more playing time and leave, the Citizens have a verbal agreement with Stefan Ortegaout of contract with Arminia Bielefeld.

– 8:30 a.m.: Thomas Lemar on the go ? The 98 world champion, under contract until 2023 with Atletico, has still not extended. “Thomas is not closed to an extension. Atletico made us a first offer. We responded with a counter-proposal in January. Since then, we have had no news”said his agent.

– 8:04 a.m.: PSG makes contact with Seko Fofana. The management of the reigning French champion has contacted his Lens counterpart regarding the transfer of the former Udinese player. The price would fluctuate between 30 and 40 million. Newcastle and Arsenal also entered the dance.