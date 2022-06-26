Transfer window newspaper (06/26): Neymar opens the door to leaving PSG

Like every summer, our transfer window journal is back! While waiting for our interactive chat which will animate the hottest hours of this transfer window, find the essential transfer window information every day in our live. If you missed this Friday’s news, you can catch up on everything by consulting it here.

The info thread:

– 4:00 p.m.: Contrary to what has been written, Besiktas has no agreement with Standard and has not even made any offer for the transfer of Jackson Muleka. Standard does not want to loan its player but would seek to sell him definitively.

– 3:25 p.m.: Contrary to what was already said several weeks ago, Neymar would consider leaving PSG this summer according to RMC Sport information. The criticisms and the whistles of the Parc des Princes after the elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League weighed heavily on the Brazilians who would therefore seek to meet the management to find out their wishes. The problem is that with a current contract until 2027 and a royal salary, Neymar will be very expensive for a possible interested club … Especially in view of his season with Paris, which could put off potential candidates. .

– 3:05 p.m .: After announcing the arrival of Spanish goalkeeper Ignacio “Nacho” Miras Blanco on Friday, SK Deinze have attracted another Spanish player, the attacking midfielder Sergio Moyita, 29, from UCAM Murcia. Last season, Moyita played 24 games (4 goals) with Primera club RFEF (D3). Arrived at Betis Sevilla in 2013, he passed through lower division clubs (Villanovense, Ecija, Ontinyent) before landing at RCD Mallorca, in D2. The management of the Pirates loaned him to Cartagena and Rayo Majadahonda before selling him definitively to Hercules in 2020. In July 2021, he joined Ucam Murcia.

While the start of the race was rich in movements, the breakaway of the day took shape after about twenty kilometers, when Kim De Baat and Nathalie Bex joined Cato Cassiers, Marion Norbert Riberolle, Britt Knaven and Sara Van DeVel.

Presented as the favorite for the title but the only member of her SD-Worx team at the start, Lotte Kopecky rode at the head of the pack and the gap narrowed as the final approached. The general regrouping took place 28 km from the line, a moment chosen by Kopecky and Cant to try their luck, in vain. What followed turned out to be a new succession of attacks.

At the start of the last lap of the local coastal circuit, Julie Hendrickx, Kim De Baat, Fauve Bastiaenssen took to their heels, then joined by Sara Maes, Fien Van Eynde and Lone Meertens.

After a good effort, which she paid for in the final sprint afterwards, Alana Castrique took over the leading group. She started the sprint from a distance but faltered, leaving Kim De Baat to win with a lead over Van Eynde and Maes.

– 2:45 p.m.: Interested in Leandro Paredes, Juventus have made a €13m bid for the PSG midfielder. But the Parisian club, which is not against a departure, is asking for 25 million euros.

– 1:00 p.m.: Matthijs de Ligt is one of the attractions of this transfer window. The Dutchman is heavily courted by Chelsea who are looking to replace Rudiger and Christensen. But Juventus wants to make a nice added value on a possible transfer. Thus, the Bianconeri are asking for 100 million euros to be able to secure the services of the defender according to Tuttosport. A sum that will undoubtedly cool some interested clubs.

– 12:40 p.m .: Sebastiano Esposito’s transfer to Anderlecht becomes clearer. The player should arrive this Monday in Belgium.

– 11:30 a.m.: The French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is expected to make a final move with West Ham in the coming hours. Loaned to the Hammes last season by PSG, Areola favored an extension of his stay in London rather than an adventure in Newcastle.

– 9:55 am: According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the last details of the loan of Romelu Lukaku at Inter should be settled at the beginning of the week. The signing of the Devils striker should take place this Wednesday if all goes well.

– 9:30 a.m.: The transfer of Sven Botman (Lille) to Newcastle takes on a definitive look. The Dutchman flew to the north of England to undergo his medical tests and sign his new contract. The Magpies will spend 37 million euros with several possible bonuses to secure the services of the defender.

– 9:20 a.m.: Paul Pogba is soon to return to Juventus. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman and the Bianconeri have reached an agreement of around €8m per season. The transfer should be formalized at the beginning of July.

– 9:10 a.m.: The Euro U19 is currently in full swing in Slovakia: the opportunity to admire the gems of tomorrow’s world football.

– 9:00 a.m.: Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looking to leave Manchester United in the coming weeks, especially given the Red Devils’ poor transfer window so far. And Chelsea could be his future home base. According to The Athletic, the Blues’ new owner, Todd Boehly, has met Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent. But the London club would not be the only one on the ball: according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, his agent Jorge Mendes would have offered him to AS Roma where he would find a certain José Mourinho. But for its part, Manchester United would not intend to sell the 37-year-old player who still has a year of contract with the Red Devils.

– 08:50: Gareth Bale in MLS, it’s done! The Welshman leaves Real Madrid after nine years for an adventure at Los Angeles FC.

– 8:30 am: The Dutch nugget Xavi Simmons is expected to extend his contract with PSG in the coming hours. He will then be loaned to PSV Eindhoven.

– 8:15 am: Samuel Umtiti must leave FC Barcelona. We explain why the French international is at a turning point in his career.