Transfer window newspaper (08/15): Erik Ten Hag would have changed his mind about Cristiano Ronaldo!

The info thread:

– 3:30 p.m.: The bomb is dropped by The Athletic: Erik Ten Hag, the Manchester United coach would have changed his mind about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman would be ready to let him go but only if the Mancunian club finds him a replacement. A story radically opposed to what was stated until this morning. Will Ronaldo finally find a way out? The British daily also specifies that the Portuguese is more and more isolated at Old Trafford. The dressing room is said to be divided and the Portuguese star was even seen eating alone in the club’s canteen.

– 2:45 p.m.: Adrien Rabiot close to Manchester United. The French midfielder is not in the squad to face Sassuolo on Monday and according to journalist Nicolo Schira both sides are confident. The Red Devils are expected to spend around €18m to secure the Frenchman’s services.

– 2:30 p.m.: Fabrizio Romano announces that Barça is asking for 30 million euros to let it go Aubameyang this summer. A far cry from what Chelsea have offered so far. But the Blues do not seem to lose hope and want to add a trade with Marcos Alonso to facilitate the deal. The transfer still looks complicated for Chelsea since Xavi does not want to let go of his striker who does not want to leave Barça either.

– 1:30 p.m.: The team announces that Lorient will loan the youngster Sambou Soumano21, in Eupen for a season.

– 1:20 p.m.: According to The Athletic, Manchester United have set their sights on Jamie Vardy to strengthen his offensive sector. The Leicester striker still has a contract until 2023 with the Foxes but could launch a final challenge at 35.

– 1:05 p.m .: It’s official: FC Barcelona ready Alex Collado in Elche for a season. The club don’t have a purchase option for the 23-year-old who will return to Catalonia at the end of the season. Collado had already been loaned out to Granada for the past six months.

– 12:50 p.m .: According to L’Équipe, Lille could bet on the Belgian Aster Vranckx to replace Amadou Onana, who left for Everton. At 19, the Belgian played 24 games in the Bundesliga last season. But Lille would not be alone on the spot and will have to face competition from Nottingham Forest, Fiorentina and Bologna.

– 12 p.m.: According to the Turkish media Fotomac, Galatasaray, which has just recruited Mertens and Torreira, is interested in the Argentinian Mauro Icardi. Undesirable at PSG, the striker could find a way out in Turkey. A loan would be under consideration.

– 10 a.m.: The end of the course is approaching for Marco Asensio at Real Madrid. The 26-year-old Spaniard hasn’t played a minute in Los Blancos’ first two official games this season. For Marca, he was even ‘overtaken in the rotation by Hazard’. At the end of the contract in 2023, the striker is looking for a new home base but the offers currently received do not suit him according to the Spanish sports daily. Still, in the current situation, his chances of playing in the next World Cup are dwindling.

– 9:45 am: According to Sport, FC Barcelona has not yet abandoned the track Thomas Miller for the right-back position. But according to the Catalan daily, two conditions must be met: firstly, Sergino Dest must be sold and secondly, the club is not ready to go crazy to secure the Devil’s services. Thus, Barça does not want to pay more than ten million euros for the Belgian, already cited in Catalonia last January. For now, Borussia Dortmund would ask around 15 million euros but according to Sport, an agreement is possible. Well advanced in its transfer window, the Catalan club will undoubtedly take the time before concluding the transfer.

– 9:30 a.m.: Appetite comes with eating for Nottingham Forest. The promoted, who won his first match since his return to the Premier League this Sunday against West Ham, continues to strengthen. After announcing the arrivals of Cheikhou Kouyaté, Emmanuel Dennis and Remo Freuler in recent hours, the club are close to signing the Frenchman Neal Maupay, from Brighton, for 15 million pounds, or 17.7 million euros, according to Fabrizio Romano. The striker is expected to sign until 2026.

– 9:10 am: Chelsea remain active in this transfer window. If the Blues have not yet reached an agreement for the transfer of Aubameyang, they are also focusing on other files. According to Sky Sports, the Blues are very interested in the winger Anthony Gordon from Everton. The London club have even made an offer of 47 million euros for the 21-year-old player. An offer which should be refused since the Toffees claim 50 million pounds for their player who played 40 games last season.

– 9:00 a.m.: Manchester United denies reports from Sky Sports that the club were threatening Cristiano Ronaldo to break his contract if he did not change his attitude. The Red Devils have reaffirmed their intention to keep the Portuguese this season.

– 8:30 am: With the probable failure of Francis Amuzu, Nice is still looking for attacking elements. According to L’Équipe, the Aiglons are interested in the Marseillais Bamba Dieng as well as the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani. Free of any contract, the former Parisian could be affordable for the people of Nice.