Transfer window newspaper (08/26): Cristiano Ronaldo would have chosen his future club, Bongonda has found a club!

Information not to be missed:

– Joshua Zirkzee should not join Anderlecht. Bayern have reportedly reached an agreement with Bologna regarding the Dutchman.

– The RWDM is getting stronger with the arrival of four new players.

– Nicholas Raskin interests the Rangers. The Scots are closely monitoring the player’s situation.

The info thread:

– 7:22 p.m .: Genk confirms an agreement with Cadiz for the transfer of Théo Bongonda. He arrived in Genk in 2016 from Zulte Waregem, for 7 million euros. He was then committed until 2023 in Limburg. The native of Charleroi played 111 games and scored 36 goals for Genk, with whom he won the Belgian Cup in 2021. Belgian international in U19 and U23, he decided this year to evolve in the national team of the RD congo. This transfer to Cadiz constitutes a return to Spain for Bongonda, who had played at Celta Vigo from 2015 to 2018, with a loan to Trabzonspor in 2017. He then returned in 2018 to Zulte Waregem, whose jersey he had already worn in 2013 to 2015 at the start of his career. He left Gaverbeek for Genk after one season in 2019. Cadiz is 19th and penultimate in La Liga. The Andalusian club, which has not taken a single point in two games, will host Athletic Bilbao on Monday for the third day of La Liga.

– 6:30 p.m.: Another return to the fold for CR7? The five-time Ballon d’Or wants to leave Manchester United because the Red Devils are not in the Champions League. Problem: the interested teams do not run the streets because of his imposing salary or his age (37 years old). Suddenly, his historic agent, Jorge Mendes, has his work cut out for him. According to Marca, Ronaldo would like to find his favorite club: Sporting Lisbon. The Lisbon club had trained the winger before his big departure for England and Manchester United. The media specifies that we are still very far from an agreement. However, the various parties could come together in order to reach an agreement by the end of the transfer window. Sporting Lisbon has the advantage of being qualified for the C1. The Portuguese would also get closer to his family, our colleagues say.

– 6:20 p.m.: Antwerp announced via Twitter that John Butez, 27, has extended his contract until 2026. The French goalkeeper arrived at Bosuil in 2020 from Mouscron. Butez is a mainstay in Mark van Bommel’s side, who missed out on Thursday to qualify for the Conference League group stage after a severe 1-3 loss at home to Turkey’s Basaksehir in the second leg of the play-offs .

