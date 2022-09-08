Transfers: A crazy proposal made by Cristiano Ronaldo on the transfer window?

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

A crazy proposal made by Cristiano Ronaldo on the transfer window?

Posted on September 8, 2022 at 7:45 p.m. by Bernard Colas



While his name has been circulating all summer for a transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately stayed at Manchester United. However, Jorge Mendes would have offered the striker to many clubs, and in particular to Bayern Munich at a very affordable price according to the Italian press, but the Bavarian team had other plans for the transfer window.

Eager to leave Manchester Unitedfor lack of the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo did not manage to find a base. However, the Portuguese had quickly made his decision, allowing Jorge Mendes to survey most European leaders for his client. chelseathe Borussia Dortmund, Naples or even the Sporting were cited in particular, as was the Bayern Munich.

A proposal from the CR7 clan to Bayern Munich?

Whereas Robert Lewandowski took the path of heart rate Barcelonathe Bayern Munich lost an element of weight in attack, a situation which would have liked to take advantage of cristiano Ronaldo as explained this Thursday Ivan Zazzaroni. “ I admit that I would have liked to see Ronaldo in this Bayern team, since he had offered himself almost for free, given the standards -6 million in salary plus 6 million in bonuses linked to the victory in the Champions League- I am one of the few still convinced that Cristiano isn’t finished. Will CR7 return to the Champions League in January? We will see “, indicated the journalist of the Gazzetta dello Sport in the columns of the daily transalpine.

“It was and is not a subject for us”