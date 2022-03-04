Transfers Barcelona 2022: Franck Kessié and the millionaire salary he would have in the Barça team | Santander League | Spain | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Xavi Hernandez got the stars he wanted for this Barcelona 2022 version. The arrival of players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traoré gave the team significant offensive power that has led them to once again be protagonists of LaLiga this season.

However, although it seems that the team is complete, the Barça coach believes that other areas of the field still need to be strengthened. The club’s next move will be to go for a midfielder and the chosen one would be Franck Kessie.

As they explain from Spain, Xavi has already talked with Joan Laporta so that the Ivorian is his next contract. The player ends his contract with AC Milan in the middle of this year and could arrive for free next season. There was already a proposal and an agreement could be reached in the next few days.

Fabrizio Romano, specialized in the transfer market, revealed that the player received the offer of 6.5 million euros as salary for the next five seasons, committing him until 2027. The long duration of the agreement would be thinking of the enrichment of the club from the Ciudad Condal as an institution.

The aforementioned statement mentioned that the footballer is tempted by Barza’s offer and would be analyzing accepting it. From Milan they do not believe that he can renew with the team, because the senior managers do not plan to continue paying his salary, which is one of the highest in the first team.

As revealed by the journalist Nicolo Schira, the Rossoneri team offered the player a contract improvement of 2.2 million euros for the next four years, going on to earn 6.5 million euros per year. However, the Ivorian said ‘no’.

Kessié caught the attention of Xavi Hernández, due to the fact that his good recovery of the ball adds a clean start with a good game. At 25 years old, he could add experience to the Barcelona squad and quality in the midfield. The technician knows that he could adapt it to the different schemes that he has in mind.

Franck Kessié will end his contract with AC Milan in June this year. (Photo: Getty)

