Transfers: Barcelona, ​​Chelsea… The noose is tightening around Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on July 5, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau

Undisputed star of Manchester United since his return to the club last summer twelve years after his departure, Cristiano Ronaldo would cultivate the desire to launch a new challenge by joining a team playing in the Champions League next season. And while a slew of clubs are linked with the Portuguese, Ronaldo’s options ultimately don’t seem to be legion.

cristiano Ronaldo about to leave Manchester United ? The five-time Ballon d’Or has only made its comeback to the Red Devils in August. Certainly, whether the former interim coach Ralf Rangnick in May or via the own declaration of Ronaldo in June for Sky Sports, the player’s wish was to be included in the squad of Manchester United next season. However, the situation seems to have changed in recent hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to pack up

According to the information disclosed by ESPN , The Evening Standard or other media, cristiano Ronaldo would indeed have expressed his desires elsewhere to the management of Manchester United. And it’s not Fabrizio Romano who will say otherwise. This Tuesday, during the recording of the 111th episode of The Here We Go Podcast , cristiano Ronaldo would have indeed expressed his desire to leave the Mancunian house this summer to his leaders.

Manchester closes the door on a transfer

However, Manchester United would ultimately not be ready to give in cristiano Ronaldo. Monday, ESPN let it be known that the Mancunian management committee would take into consideration the fact of letting the fivefold Ballon d’Or slip away in order to allow the new coach in particular Eric Ten hag to start afresh on brand new bases Manchester United. However, on the set of The Here We Go Podcast , Fabrizio Romano claimed that United would always close the door to a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo whose contract with Red Devils runs until June 2024. To discuss the rest of the operations, a discussion between Ronaldo and Ten Hag should take place very soon.

There would be nothing between Barca and Ronaldo

Monday evening, AS revealed that a discussion would have taken place in Barcelona between the president of Barça John Laporta and the agent of cristiano Ronaldo which is none other than Jorge Mendes. Nevertheless, according to Fabrizio Romanothere would be nothing concrete or even an idea of ​​completing a transfer to the FC Barcelona whether on the side of the clan Ronaldo or the blaugrana management.

Mercato: A surreal operation is planned for Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/IJKCgA3CXi pic.twitter.com/7FjwmXbN4o — le10sport (@le10sport) July 5, 2022

Bayern reportedly said ‘no’ to Mendes over Ronaldo

It has now been some time since the name of cristiano Ronaldo insistently returns to the side of the Bayern Munich. Besides, The Independent revealed on Monday that the Bavarian club, the PSG and chelsea were the three preferred destinations of Ronaldo. However, for The Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano showed little confidence in such an operation between the Bayern Munich and Portuguese. Discussions dating back two weeks would have taken place. Nevertheless, the Bayern would have dropped a categorical no to Jorge Mendes about the file Ronaldoconcerned about the age of the player as well as his exorbitant income.

More than the Chelsea option?

Always according to Fabrizio Romano for The Here We Go Podcast, which therefore confirmed the trend mentioned by The Athletic, exchanges would have recently taken place between the co-owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehlyand agent Jorge Mendes about Ronaldo. However, Thomas Tuchel, coach of chelseawill have the last word on the transfer window and there would be no offer of chelsea for Ronaldo at time T.

The TV series Ronaldo is therefore at a standstill.