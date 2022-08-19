Transfers: Borussia Dortmund says no to Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
“There is absolutely no contact between the stakeholders, and therefore no transfer” : Borussia Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke denied rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible arrival in Dortmund on Friday at a press conference.
“Cristiano Ronaldo and Borussia. At first glance, it looks charming. I love this player, he is one of the greatest players the world has ever seen. But there is absolutely no contact between the stakeholders and therefore no transfer”reacted Hans-Joachim Watzke.
“We must invest even more in young people and we are playing the top talent card”
According to some media, Cristiano Ronaldo would be interested in Dortmund where he would be guaranteed to play in the Champions League this season, which is not the case at Manchester United. He would also have one more challenge to take up in his immense career: winning the Bundesliga, after being crowned in Spain, Italy and England.
But Borussia, which lost its Norwegian center forward Erling Haaland in the offseason to Manchester City, does not seem interested in believing Hans-Joachim Watzke. “We must invest even more in young people and we are playing the top talent card”he pointed out, suggesting that a 37-year-old player, the age of Cristiano Ronaldo, does not fully fit into Borussia’s philosophy.