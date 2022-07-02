Transfers: Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding request for the transfer window
Foot – Mercato – Manchester United
Back at Manchester United for just a year, Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to take off. Indeed, CR7 would have asked the management of the Red Devils to let him leave this summer in the event of a good offer. While Manchester United will play the Europa League in 2022-2023, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to join a club that plays in the Champions League.
Not at all flourishing Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to pack up and return to Manchester United during the last summer transfer window. However, his stay with the Red Devils didn’t really go any better than the one at the Bianconeri.
Mercato: An incredible return to Ligue 1? Cavani has decided https://t.co/HW97OC6607 pic.twitter.com/2omfQruPhu
— le10sport (@le10sport) July 2, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo asked for an exit voucher from Manchester United
Whereas Manchester United missed out on his season and that he will have to settle for the Europa League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made a resounding decision about his future. In effect, CR7 would like to change club this summer, and this, only a year after his return to Old Trafford. In this context, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made a huge demand of his management.
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to evolve in C1 for his end of career
According to information from Times, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked the leaders to Manchester United to let him go if a satisfactory offer hits their desk this summer. As he turned 37 in February, CR7 would estimate that he has three to four seasons left to play at the highest level. Thereby, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to dispute the Champions League – rather than Europa League – during the last big years of his career. It remains to be seen whether a team evolving in C1 will knock on the door of Manchester United and will make a worthy proposal to complete the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
Related articles
- Transfers – PSG: Neymar made a sensational announcement to Santos on the transfer window
- Mercato Mercato – PSG: A big sacrifice made for the departure of Icardi?