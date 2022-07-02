Transfers: Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding request for the transfer window

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Back at Manchester United for just a year, Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to take off. Indeed, CR7 would have asked the management of the Red Devils to let him leave this summer in the event of a good offer. While Manchester United will play the Europa League in 2022-2023, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to join a club that plays in the Champions League.

Not at all flourishing Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to pack up and return to Manchester United during the last summer transfer window. However, his stay with the Red Devils didn’t really go any better than the one at the Bianconeri .

Cristiano Ronaldo asked for an exit voucher from Manchester United

Whereas Manchester United missed out on his season and that he will have to settle for the Europa League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made a resounding decision about his future. In effect, CR7 would like to change club this summer, and this, only a year after his return to Old Trafford. In this context, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made a huge demand of his management.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to evolve in C1 for his end of career