Transfers: Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a huge refusal for his transfer window

Published on October 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.



Returning to Manchester United after having won almost everything in Spain and Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to give new impetus to his career. His agent Jorge Mendes would have offered him to several clubs including PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but he was finally forced to stay in the north of England.

It was one of the great soap operas of the summer. Annoyed at not seeing his club qualify for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo went out of their way to leave Manchester United. Many solutions from the most obvious to the strangest have been mentioned, but none has ever really materialized.

Simeone’s denial

Several media have even mentioned a possible departure for theAtletico de Madridclub that Cristiano Ronaldo martyred throughout his career. But Diego Simeone wanted to deny this crazy rumor. Possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético this summer? The little birds told you something that is far from what happened. People sometimes speak to say what they mean, not the reality ” recently launched the coach of the Colchoneros facing a journalist at a press conference.

“Ronaldo is an absolute mark for Real Madrid”

To justify his statements, El Cholo spoke in particular about the side real Madrid which sticks to the skin of Cristiano Ronaldo and which is incompatible with theAtletico de Madrid.« Ronaldo is an absolute mark for Real Madrid ” said Diego Simeone, who has never been a big fan of the Portuguese. “ I can’t imagine Martin Palermo or (Juan Roman) Riquelme playing for River Plate or (Ariel) Ortega for Boca (Juniors). It’s very clear “.

