Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Transfers: New announcement for Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer window

Published on October 13, 2022 at 1:10 p.m.



This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United. Despite this, a transfer would still remain relevant for the Portuguese. Still need to find a buyer for the fivefold Ballon d’Or? Recently, the Galatasaray track was mentioned for Cristiano Ronaldo. In the end, nothing…

After a long soap opera, Cristiano Ronaldowho had nevertheless demanded his departure from Manchester United, did not move from the Red Devils. However, this could only be a postponement for the Portuguese. While his situation is still complicated at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo could well take advantage of the January winter transfer window to finally leave from Manchester United.

Mercato: In full ordeal, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a strong message https://t.co/ijT0RMfIgY pic.twitter.com/XTwmJTujLj — le10sport (@le10sport) October 13, 2022

Direction Galatasaray?

To go where ? This is the question that will have to be answered for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, however. So far, CR7 only met with rejections. The options therefore seem few, but some would exist. Thus, for Cristiano Ronaldothere was talk in particular of a transfer to Galatasaray.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not on our agenda this year”