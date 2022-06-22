Transfers: Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo… A totally crazy Juventus transfer window?

Football – Mercato

Posted on June 22, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau

While the summer transfer window opened its doors on June 10, some clubs have already completed a few operations on the market, as evidenced by the transfers of Erling Braut Haaland, Aurélien Tchouaméni or even Sadio Mané. As for Juventus, a transfer window of madness is announced according to SPORT. The Catalan media evokes Neymar, Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and even Cristiano Ronaldo files!

Tuesday, June 21, while the music festival was in full swing, Nasser Al-Khelaifi launched the festivities through interviews with brand and at Parisian . On the menu, the truth about the larger offer of the Real Madrid than that of PSG for Kylian Mbappethe tackle to the president of La Liga Javier Tebas for his complaint filed against the Paris Saint–German after the extension of Mbappethe announcement of the end of “bling-bling” PSG and departures of players deemed to be undesirable and of course, the Parisian president’s XXL confession: no discussion with Zinedine Zidane to take over from Mauricio Pochettino as a coach. But what about the departure of Neymar ? The journalist from Parisian asked President Al-Khelaïfi what will happen to the Brazilian who is fully concerned by the notion of bling-bling mentioned. The Parisian president’s response was not clear and sounds like pressure on Neymar. “What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. Much more ! They must all be 100%. Obviously, we weren’t good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. Give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result. We have to become humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that turn a game upside down. We stop saying: “We want to win this and this and this. ” We are building. You have to discipline yourself, on and off the pitch. Whoever wants to remain in his comfort, who does not want to fight, he will stay aside. And you have to create a real team, find a real collective spirit. This will be the mission of the new coach. We want players who are proud to represent PSG and ready to fight every day.” . What to start again the rumors about the future of Neymar?

Juve would consider trying the big shot Neymar!

While hallway noises send the number 10 of the PSG to the Juventus, the journalist of TMW to know Tancredi Palmeri called for calm, explaining that the case Neymar was simply not under study on the Turin side. Nevertheless, the juve would have been kept informed of the situation of the Brazilian. It didn’t take more for SPORT adds his two cents to the soap opera Neymar contradicting Tandredi Palmeri : the Juventus would indeed be in full reflection on the recruitment of the Brazilian. Besides, the Old lady would finally consider having his chances of getting his hands on number 10 of the PSG unlike previous years. The only problem would be the salary of Neymar totally out of reach Juventus and its new salary policy following the departure of cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021.

