Transfers – OM: After Longoria, Cristiano Ronaldo receives another message on the transfer window

Another exit door is closing for Ronaldo’s future

Posted on August 28, 2022 at 5:35 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



To compete in the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave Manchester United just a year after his return. But his options are quite limited today. A return to Sporting has been discussed for a few days. But in the end, Ruben Amorim threw a big chill on this eventuality, while Cristiano Ronaldo has already been rejected by OM and Borussia Dortmund

It’s no longer a secret, Cristiano Ronaldo would be looking for a new club during this summer transfer window. The Portuguese, eager to compete in the Champions League, would be ready to pack his bags and leave Manchester United only a year after his return. But for the moment, the 37-year-old striker has only suffered refusals. However, he would have applied for teams like chelseathe PSGI’Atlético de Madrid or even the Borussia Dortmund. Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo is still at Manchester United for the moment. The options are starting to become scarce for the fivefold Ballon d’Or. And he would be seeing one disappear.

“Ronaldo is a Manchester United player and I think he will continue to be”

Present at a press conference this Saturday evening after the defeat of Sporting versus chaves (0-2), Ruben Amorim was asked about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. And the coach of the Portuguese club does not see the fivefold Ballon d’Or changing teams this summer. “ Would I sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he wanted to return to Sporting? I don’t guarantee anything. Ronaldo is a Manchester United player and I think he will continue to be “he explained in remarks reported by Oh Jogo . Already failed by several clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo would see a new exit door closing in front of him.

Dortmund deny Cristiano Ronaldo…

A few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a similar situation with the Borussia Dortmund. Linked to the Ruhr club, the 37-year-old striker had finally seen Hans-Joachim Watzke – executive director of the resident of Bundesliga – deny any contact with him: I love this player, it sure is a lovely idea to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact between the people involved. That’s why we have to stop talking about it. »

