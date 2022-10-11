Transfers – OM: Recruited by Longoria, he imitated Cristiano Ronaldo on the transfer window
Published on October 11, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.
Arrived this summer at OM in the form of a loan without an option to buy, Nuno Tavares returned to his early career spent at Arsenal, but also in Portugal. Revealed at Benfica, he was also trained at Sporting Portugal. In an interview with the regional press, the left-back revealed that he wanted to emulate a certain Ronaldo, who also trained in Lisbon.
Aged 22, Nuno Tavares has already discovered three countries. Trained in Portugal, the left-back spun to Arsenal in 2021, before landing in France last summer. Lent without purchase option by Arsenal at theOM until the end of the season, the Portuguese international quickly settled into the group concocted by Igor Tudor.
Nuno Tavares at home in Marseille
During a long interview with Provence, Nuno Tavares retraced his first steps at theOM. ” It’s well known, I’m good here, I feel good there and it shows in the matches. In addition, Marseille is very similar to Lisbon: the climate, the streets, the sun, the space. The future ? I do not think about it. I live in the moment day by day. I have no prospects, I keep my feet on the ground. The World? I don’t really think about it. My goal is to do a good job at OM “he confided before challenging the SportingPortugal in the Champions League on Wednesday. A formation he knows well.
“I joined Sporting to do like my idol, Cristiano Ronaldo”
The player returned to his training at Portugal and in particular on his passage to SportingPortugal between 2010 and 2013. He then wanted to imitate another player who had passed through the Lisbon club, Cristiano Ronaldo. “ I joined Sporting to do like my idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. I can’t have a better role model. I did like him, I went to Sporting. Afterwards, everyone takes their own way. admitted Nuno Tavares.