Transfers – OM: Recruited by Longoria, he imitated Cristiano Ronaldo on the transfer window

Arrived this summer at OM in the form of a loan without an option to buy, Nuno Tavares returned to his early career spent at Arsenal, but also in Portugal. Revealed at Benfica, he was also trained at Sporting Portugal. In an interview with the regional press, the left-back revealed that he wanted to emulate a certain Ronaldo, who also trained in Lisbon.

Aged 22, Nuno Tavares has already discovered three countries. Trained in Portugal, the left-back spun to Arsenal in 2021, before landing in France last summer. Lent without purchase option by Arsenal at theOM until the end of the season, the Portuguese international quickly settled into the group concocted by Igor Tudor.

Nuno Tavares at home in Marseille

During a long interview with Provence, Nuno Tavares retraced his first steps at theOM. ” It’s well known, I’m good here, I feel good there and it shows in the matches. In addition, Marseille is very similar to Lisbon: the climate, the streets, the sun, the space. The future ? I do not think about it. I live in the moment day by day. I have no prospects, I keep my feet on the ground. The World? I don’t really think about it. My goal is to do a good job at OM “he confided before challenging the SportingPortugal in the Champions League on Wednesday. A formation he knows well.

