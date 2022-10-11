Entertainment

Transfers – OM: Recruited by Longoria, he imitated Cristiano Ronaldo on the transfer window

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Football – Mercato – OM

Transfers – OM: Recruited by Longoria, he imitated Cristiano Ronaldo on the transfer window

Published on October 11, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.

Holder of a Master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university course that it was important to evolve in a field that we appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw me as a future lawyer, to live from my passion: sport. Since then, I have covered mercatos and sports news, trying to inform readers as well as possible.

Arrived this summer at OM in the form of a loan without an option to buy, Nuno Tavares returned to his early career spent at Arsenal, but also in Portugal. Revealed at Benfica, he was also trained at Sporting Portugal. In an interview with the regional press, the left-back revealed that he wanted to emulate a certain Ronaldo, who also trained in Lisbon.

Aged 22, Nuno Tavares has already discovered three countries. Trained in Portugal, the left-back spun to Arsenal in 2021, before landing in France last summer. Lent without purchase option by Arsenal at theOM until the end of the season, the Portuguese international quickly settled into the group concocted by Igor Tudor.

Nuno Tavares at home in Marseille

During a long interview with Provence, Nuno Tavares retraced his first steps at theOM. ” It’s well known, I’m good here, I feel good there and it shows in the matches. In addition, Marseille is very similar to Lisbon: the climate, the streets, the sun, the space. The future ? I do not think about it. I live in the moment day by day. I have no prospects, I keep my feet on the ground. The World? I don’t really think about it. My goal is to do a good job at OM “he confided before challenging the SportingPortugal in the Champions League on Wednesday. A formation he knows well.

“I joined Sporting to do like my idol, Cristiano Ronaldo”

The player returned to his training at Portugal and in particular on his passage to SportingPortugal between 2010 and 2013. He then wanted to imitate another player who had passed through the Lisbon club, Cristiano Ronaldo. “ I joined Sporting to do like my idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. I can’t have a better role model. I did like him, I went to Sporting. Afterwards, everyone takes their own way. admitted Nuno Tavares.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have a strong altercation with a paparazzi in Argentina

10 mins ago

Lena Headey, the actress of Games of Thrones, married and there was a reunion with part of the cast of the series

21 mins ago

the huge announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo on his future in selection!

22 mins ago

An advertising app offers in Vigo “the first masked party in Galicia where your darkest wishes come true”

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button