Transfers: On the start, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a call from the foot … far from OM

On the start, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a call from the foot
Until August 31 at midnight, the soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo will animate the news of transfers. Keen to leave Manchester United, the Portuguese still hasn’t found a buyer but would continue to push to leave. However, a certain player has just arrived at the Red Devils this summer, a friend of Ronaldo: Casemiro. Moreover, the latter spoke about it…
Will leave, won’t leave? Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn’t know what his future will hold. This summer, the five-time Ballon d’Or surprised everyone by asking for his departure from Manchester United. The Lusitanian would like to compete in the Champions League at all costs, which is not the case with the Mancunian club. Only, Ronaldo struggling to find a buyer…
Where will Ronaldo play this season?
In effect, Cristiano Ronaldo got kicked out everywhere. Recently, a return to Sporting Portugal and a departure for Naples have been mentioned. However, here again, the feasibility of these operations is complex. The Lusitanian therefore has a good chance of staying at Manchester United this season, which is not to displease a certain player…
“I really hope he stays with us”
In fact, this summer Manchester United achieved a huge blow by recruiting Casemiro! A player who knows very well Ronaldo for having known him at real Madrid. The Brazilian therefore spoke about the situation of his teammate at the microphone ofESPN Brazil : “We are talking about one of the greatest players of all time. He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us because he is a great player. He gives you a lot of goals, he’s a winner, he’s a leader. He is so important to us. We also got closer thanks to the language. Since the first day here, he has helped me with everything. He helps me a lot. I really hope he stays with us. » A beautiful statement enough to hold Ronaldo ? To be continued…