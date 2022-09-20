Transfers – PSG: A departure announced on the transfer window, a thunderclap for Lionel Messi?

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: A departure announced on the transfer window, a thunderclap for Messi

Posted on September 20, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas



Engaged with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, Lionel Messi sees his future inscribed in dotted lines, and his situation will not clear up quickly since the Argentinian does not plan to make a decision before the Coupe du world. Several options are available to him for the future, including a possible arrival in MLS in which Luis Suarez could play a role.

After a difficult first year at PSG, Lionel Messi finally seems fulfilled in his new club, as evidenced by his 6 goals and 8 assists since the start of the season. Within the Parisian team, we are thus beginning to seriously consider an extension for the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, and Luis Fields don’t hide it. ” I am very happy with Messi. I asked him if he could stay for three years recognized last Friday the football adviser of the PSG on RMC . I am very happy with Messi. Messi is the icon of FC Barcelona, ​​he came to a different city, with different football, a different league. He took his time. This year, we have a Messi more and more capable of reaching a good level. »

Messi is in no rush to decide

However, Lionel Messi does not want to rush for his future. While his contract runs until the end of the season (with an optional additional year), the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to stay focused on the athlete, with the World Cup taking place in Qatar in two months in sight. Besides the option PSGa return to heart rate Barcelona has also been mentioned in Catalonia for Lionel Messibut another destination remains possible.

Luis Suarez’s arrival in MLS could boost Lionel Messi’s future

As explained by Cuatro , Luis suarez could play a crucial role in the future of his former teammate heart rate Barcelona. Four months after returning to National, the Uruguayan international will already leave his training club at the end of the championship, ie on October 30th. “ Suarez is indeed the top scorer in the history of Uruguayan football (68 goals) and the Nacional will allow him to stay in shape for the World Cup. That’s what we agreed and he made a huge effort to come here. I say this to avoid generating fan expectations. Suarez will leave. We asked him, and he answered the same as before “Said the president of the Uruguayan club Jose Sources at TNT Sports Argentina.

If a return to Europe is possible for the former striker of liverpool and Barcaa departure for the United States is just as possible, particularly on the side ofInter Miamithe franchise of David Beckham. A club which was also cited when discussing the future of Lionel Messi. Whether Luis suarez then decided to evolve in Florida, this would be an additional motivation in the eyes of number 30 of the PSG to leave Europe to evolve alongside his great friend. A real threat to Luis Campos.