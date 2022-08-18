Transfers – PSG: Between PSG and Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi would have decided

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Between PSG and Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi would have decided

Posted on August 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



While Lionel Messi’s future at PSG seems to be clear for this season, in the medium term doubt hangs over the rest of his career. And a return to FC Barcelona has become a priority in the eyes of President Joan Laporta. It would even seem that the PSG striker also makes it a real option.

Lionel Messi could he leave the PSG in the next off-season, or when his contract expires? Although an option was included in the lease in question to extend the adventure of Messi an additional year, the Argentinian may decide to take on a new challenge in Major League Soccer at theInter-Miami or by returning to heart rate Barcelona despite the fact that the Barca made no offer to the clan Messi at time T according to the journalist Guillem Balague.

Messi would like to find Barça

Nevertheless, it would seem that Lionel Messi already has a clear idea of ​​its future. And although the PSG be open to the idea of ​​​​keeping him beyond the expiration of his contract, the seven-time Ballon d’Or would have taken the decision to return to the heart rate Barcelona. Present on the set of the show El Chiringuito, the journalist Lobo Carrasco and former player Barca asserted that Messi would like to find the heart rate Barcelona. The presence of John Laporta in the presidency would in no way be an obstacle, whereas the contrary had been communicated in the Spanish press recently. And there would be no contract offer from the heart rate Barcelona for Messi although a return for 2023 is a real option according to ESPN.

💣💣”MESSI QUIERE VOLVER”💣💣😳😳@lobo_carrasco, in #ChiringuitoMessi 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/9F69UGZtaU — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 17, 2022

“I would like the end of his career to be done with the Barça jersey”