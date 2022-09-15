Transfers – PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo could have done a flower for Luis Campos this summer

Football – Mercato – PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo could have done Luis Campos a favor this summer

Posted on September 15, 2022 at 05:45 by Thomas Bourseau



PSG football adviser, Luis Campos pinched it this summer for Rafael Leao as part of the replacement for Arnaud Kalimuendo who left for Stade Rennais. And this operation could have seen the light of day if Jorge Mendes had managed to convince AC Milan to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo.

cristiano Ronaldo has not ceased to be announced on the departure during the entire summer transfer window. His Agent Jorge Mendes went to the end of his ideas and at the very end of the transfer window, while Ronaldo was rejected by many contenders in the offseason, including the PSG as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively on July 13th.

Mendes tried to place Ronaldo at AC Milan

At the very end of the transfer window, Jorge Mendes would have offered the services of Cristiano Ronaldo to Milano AC. This is indeed what Gianluca Di Marzio claimed in recent hours. According to information from the journalist of Sky Sport, this affair could have done the business of Luis Fields.

Mercato – PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Lionel Messi https://t.co/aWo1Tro8Aq pic.twitter.com/VajwmQszyq — le10sport (@le10sport) September 14, 2022

What would have led to the transfer of Leao to PSG

After the departure ofArnaud Kalimuendo to Stadium Rennes, Luis Fields would have ticked off the names of Marcus Rashford and of Raphael Leao to strengthen the offensive sector of the PSG. The football adviser Paris Saint Germain could have testified to the arrival of the center-forward of the A.C. Milan if Ronaldo had signed in favor of the rossonero club. In effect, Sun Marzio explain that Jorge Mendes would have placed Raphael Leao to PSG in case of arrival cristiano Ronaldo in Lombardy.