Transfers – PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo reshuffles the cards with a blow from Campos

Published on October 26, 2022 at 06:15

Through the transfer market, Luis Campos would seem to be ready to inject new blood into PSG and more particularly on the attacking front. Thinking in particular of Cody Gakpo, the PSG football adviser would see Cristiano Ronaldo turn his plans upside down.

On the sidelines of the next transfer window and to possibly compensate for the departures of Lionel Messi and/or of Kylian Mbappe, Luis Fields would scan the transfer market in search of offensive reinforcements for the workforce of Christopher Galtier to PSG. Outraged Joe Felix, the PSG would love to Cody Gakpo.

Campos would love Gakpo

In great shape with the PSV Eindhoven since the start of the season, Cody Gakpo (23 years old) and under contract until June 2026 would appear in the small papers of Luis Fields according Football Media. PSG would not, however, be alone in being ready to take a shot with Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at United?

This is in particular the information communicated by Manchester United. While the departure of cristiano Ronaldo would seem to be inevitable among Red Devils whether it’s this winter or in the worst case when his contract expires next summer, 90min claims in recent hours that Manchester United would ogle Cody Gakpo to replace cristiano Ronaldo in the workforce of‘Erik Ten Hag.

