Transfers – PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent sets fire to the Campos transfer window

PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent sets Campos transfer window on fire

New PSG football adviser, Luis Campos naturally activated his networks to launch the Paris transfer window. With this in mind, the new Parisian leader collaborates unsurprisingly with Jorge Mendes. The transfers of Vitinha and Renato Sanches come from this agreement. And it’s far from over since Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent could place other players in Paris. To analyse.

After a disappointing season, the PSG decided to make several changes internally. The main one obviously concerns the departure of Leonardo who was sporting director, replaced by Luis Campos, appointed football advisor to the capital club. The Parisian strategy has therefore evolved on the transfer window since the two men do not have the same networks. Luis Campos is for example very close to Jorge Mendes with whom he has often collaborated in the past. And this is already noticeable in the transfers of the PSG.

Vitinha and Renato Sanches, the first two transfers from the Mendes team

Very quickly, Luis Campos has therefore activated its networks to strengthen the workforce of Christophe Galtier. So the PSG released €41.5m to recruit Vitinha coming from FC Porto. A nice move considering that the midfielder is presented as one of the great hopes of Portuguese football. Subsequently, the Portuguese channel was activated again by Luis Campos who recruited Renato Sanches, another protege of Jorge Mendes. As revealed exclusively by le10sport.com, the new football adviser of the PSG quickly activated this folder. I have to say that Luis Campos knows very well Renato Sanches since he was already at the origin of his transfer to the LOSC. And so he again attracted the Portuguese international.

Bernardo Silva, Leao, Ugarte… it’s far from over!

And it’s still far from over. And for good reason, according to our information, the priority of Luis Campos is now to recruit Bernardo Silva for which an offer of 80M€ was even drawn, and refused by Manchester City. The Portuguese international is highly appreciated by the football adviser of the PSG which had attracted him at the time to theAS Monacoand of course it is Jorge Mendes who manages his interests. Other players belonging to the stable of the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo are followed by PSG to know rafael leao (AC Milan), that Luis Campos had attracted to LOSC at the time, or Manuel Ugarte (SportingCP). On the other hand, as revealed by le10sport.com, the track leading to the Uruguayan midfielder is essentially for the future.

Mendes-Campos, a duo that shone on the transfer window

Therefore, the axis Mendes–Fields running at full speed this summer. And that’s no surprise. In fact, when he was posted to theAS Monaco or to LOSC, Luis Campos had already recruited several players from the stable Mendes. And often with great success, like Fabinho and Bernardo Silvaarrived on the Rock when they were unknown to the general public, before carrying the team to the title of champion of France in 2017. Not to mention the transfers of Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez which made it possible to launch the Monegasque project. Finally, at LOSC, Luis Campos had already done a very nice job with rafael leaowho arrived free following his dispute with the Sporting CP and sold for €30 million a year later. The Portuguese leader also managed to revive Renato Sanches in Lille while he was in distress at the Bayern Munich.