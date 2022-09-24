Entertainment

Transfers – PSG: For this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s time

Photo of James James17 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: For this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s time

Posted on September 24, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau

Marcus Rashford would appear in the small papers of Luis Campos, always excited by the idea of ​​​​injecting new blood on the front of the PSG attack. And although Manchester United would intend to extend the contract of the English international, the appointment would not yet be fixed.

As part of the last summer transfer window, Luis Fields seems to have activated several offensive tracks to surround Kylian Mbappe the best possible. Of the dream Robert Lewandowski optional Gianluca Scamaccathere was talk in particular of a possible offensive by the football adviser of the PSG for Marcus Rashford.

Campos on the hook for a while for Rashford

Indeed, to compensate for the departure ofArnaud Kalimuendo to Stadium Rennes, Luis Fields would have thought of Marcus Rashford whom he called a “of the best players in the world” in January 2021 for The Transfer Window Podcast. However, Manchester United wouldn’t plan on letting go Rashford at PSG or anywhere else.

Negotiations for Rashford extension not yet scheduled

According to the information collected by 90min, Manchester United should offer a long-term contract to Marcus Rashford, child of the Mancunian club where he completed all his classes. However, the discussions for the contract extension in question would not yet be scheduled and will only take place over the course of the season according to the British media. the PSG could he reverse the trend by then?

Related Articles

  • Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lewandowski, Neymar … The incredible promise of Campos to Mbappé
  • Mercato Mercato – PSG: Campos can fear the worst for his new defensive track

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read

Related Articles

this is how his unknown brother Cristian is, with whom he works in Hollywood

9 mins ago

Foot Mondial 2022 – Lionel Messi has forgiven, this player will go to Qatar

11 mins ago

Notes of sorority and feminism. On Mean Girls (2004) – Ramona

20 mins ago

Kim Kardashian thanks Pete Davidson for this incredible gift!

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button