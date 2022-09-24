Transfers – PSG: For this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s time

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: For this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s time

Posted on September 24, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



Marcus Rashford would appear in the small papers of Luis Campos, always excited by the idea of ​​​​injecting new blood on the front of the PSG attack. And although Manchester United would intend to extend the contract of the English international, the appointment would not yet be fixed.

As part of the last summer transfer window, Luis Fields seems to have activated several offensive tracks to surround Kylian Mbappe the best possible. Of the dream Robert Lewandowski optional Gianluca Scamaccathere was talk in particular of a possible offensive by the football adviser of the PSG for Marcus Rashford.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lewandowski, Neymar … The incredible promise of Campos to Mbappé https://t.co/XL7yu7motL pic.twitter.com/0P0rFv0x6l — le10sport (@le10sport) September 24, 2022

Campos on the hook for a while for Rashford

Indeed, to compensate for the departure ofArnaud Kalimuendo to Stadium Rennes, Luis Fields would have thought of Marcus Rashford whom he called a “of the best players in the world” in January 2021 for The Transfer Window Podcast. However, Manchester United wouldn’t plan on letting go Rashford at PSG or anywhere else.

Negotiations for Rashford extension not yet scheduled