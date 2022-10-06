Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: Here are the transfer window options for Lionel Messi

Published on October 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.



At the end of the contract with PSG, Lionel Messi has still not extended with the Parisian club. While La Pulga does not want to start discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona would not let go of the case to repatriate its former player. But other options are also available to the Argentine striker.

Arrived free at PSG in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi found it very difficult to adapt with his new team. At the end of his contract with the capital club, the Argentinian striker has still not made his choice for his future. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or will have a substantial number of proposals for next season.

Mercato – PSG: Marquinhos is loose on the integration of Messi https://t.co/29NmYhb8tS pic.twitter.com/CsaqgmbAM2 — le10sport (@le10sport) October 6, 2022

An extension with PSG

While discussions have still not started with the PSG, Lionel Messi would have refused any discussions concerning the extension of his contract before the World Cup to Qatar. But the PSG will do its utmost to extend the Argentine striker’s lease. But other clubs would position themselves on the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

FC Barcelona does not let go of Messi

Indeed, for several days, the Spanish press has been on fire about a possible return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona. As the journalist of AS , Manu Sainzthe sevenfold Ballon d’Or would consider returning to Catalonia from next January.

Brazil or MLS for Messi?