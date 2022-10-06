Entertainment

Transfers – PSG: Here are the transfer window options for Lionel Messi

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: Here are the transfer window options for Lionel Messi

Published on October 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

At the end of the contract with PSG, Lionel Messi has still not extended with the Parisian club. While La Pulga does not want to start discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona would not let go of the case to repatriate its former player. But other options are also available to the Argentine striker.

Arrived free at PSG in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi found it very difficult to adapt with his new team. At the end of his contract with the capital club, the Argentinian striker has still not made his choice for his future. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or will have a substantial number of proposals for next season.

An extension with PSG

While discussions have still not started with the PSG, Lionel Messi would have refused any discussions concerning the extension of his contract before the World Cup to Qatar. But the PSG will do its utmost to extend the Argentine striker’s lease. But other clubs would position themselves on the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

FC Barcelona does not let go of Messi

Indeed, for several days, the Spanish press has been on fire about a possible return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona. As the journalist ofAS, Manu Sainzthe sevenfold Ballon d’Or would consider returning to Catalonia from next January.

Brazil or MLS for Messi?

In recent days, new options are offered to Lionel Messi. Indeed, theInter-Miamifranchise of David Beckhamcould consider welcoming the striker from PSG. But another former football star also dreams of attracting the sevenfold Ballon d’Or : Ronaldo Nazario. Indeed, during a live Twitchthe former Brazilian number 9, now owner of Cruzeirodid not hide his desire to sign The Pulga. ” You imagine ? Messi is fed up with Europe and says: ‘I want to go to Ronaldo’s team’. I want to play for Cruzeiro’. Can you imagine that? That would be great “

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Gabriel Santoyo surprises his fans with an impressive physique in networks | PHOTOS

3 mins ago

Kim Kardashian spends 70 million euros on a mansion in Malibu

5 mins ago

Angelina Jolie shows that she is a good mother when going shopping with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

14 mins ago

Lionel Messi threatened to end up like Cristiano Ronaldo

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button