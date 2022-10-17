Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: Lionel Messi dictates the transfer window of FC Barcelona

Published on October 17, 2022 at 06:15



Finding himself in the middle of his final year of contract at PSG, Lionel Messi is turning the head of FC Barcelona. From the president to the blaugrana locker room via the coach, everyone is unanimous about the possible return of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is under contract until next June PSG. Enough to animate the transfer market, although an option for an additional year is included in his contract agreed with the Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2021. However, for it to be activated, Messi would have to give his approval. Something he would refuse to do before the end of the World Cup. The opportunity for the heart rate Barcelona to start dreaming of the return of his living legend.

Ronald Araujo confessed he would sign Messi instead of management

Important member of the new generation of heart rate Barcelona, Ronald Araujo was able to evolve alongside Lionel Messi before the latter leaves free of any contract at the PSG in August 2021. For the Uruguayan defender, if he were to take on the role of sporting director of the FC Barcelona, everything should be done to recruit Lionel Messi. “I would sign Messi”. Here is the message thatAraujo passed to El Club del deportista.

Transfers – PSG: The threat hangs over Barcelona for Lionel Messi https://t.co/zFK2nQycW8 pic.twitter.com/nLUXvTsf0F — le10sport (@le10sport) October 16, 2022

Xavi confirms Messi’s return to Barca