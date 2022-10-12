Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: Luis Campos prepares life after Lionel Messi

Published on October 12, 2022 at 06:00



At the end of the contract next June, Lionel Messi recently received a message from Luis Campos in which the PSG football advisor encouraged him to extend his lease with Paris Saint-Germain. Nevertheless, Campos’ plans for the future wouldn’t include Messi. Explanations.

Lionel Messi has a contract that will expire next June at PSG. Admittedly, an option for an additional year is included in the lease agreed between the two parties in August 2021, however for it to be activated, it would be necessary that The Pulga gives its endorsement. football advisor to PSG since June 10, Luis Fields did not hide his attempt from Lionel Messi on the waves of RMC . “I asked Messi if he wanted to stay, and told him I hope he stays for the three years I have on my contract. I am very satisfied with Leo”.

Messi would still think about a return to Barca

However, it could be that the request for Luis Fields don’t fly at home Lionel Messi. Currently focused on preparing for what could be his last World Cup with Argentina next November, Messi would still have a preference for his future, which would be to return to the side of the heart rate Barcelona as brand said so in recent hours.

PSG: To replace Leo Messi, Christophe Galtier has made his choice https://t.co/gTlnR2q7GY pic.twitter.com/eJm79kLOfD — le10sport (@le10sport) October 11, 2022

Campos ready to part ways with Messi, place for Leao?