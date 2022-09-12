Transfers – PSG: Luis Campos was fooled for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – PSG

Campos was fooled for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on September 12, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



Interested in the profile of Marcus Rashford as part of the replacement for Arnaud Kalimuendo last August, Luis Campos would have testified to discussions between PSG and the agent of the Manchester United striker. However, it could be that the representative of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate has used PSG to put pressure on Manchester United to extend Rashford’s current contract until next June.

After the transfer ofArnaud Kalimuendo to Stadium Rennes during the first half of August, Christopher Galtier was particularly clear about the recruitment of a new striker during a press briefing. In the aftermath, Luis Fields seems to have checked off the names of Marcus Rashford and of Raphael Leao.

Rashford’s agent allegedly used PSG to push Manchester for extension

However, according to information from The Manchester Evening News, it may well be that the supposed interest of Marcus Rashford mentioned in the English press for PSG had a completely different purpose. According to The MEN the agent of the attacker of Manchester Unitedto know dwain Maynardwould have met with the leaders of the PSG last month for the simple reason that he wanted to put pressure on Manchester United so that the management committee Red Devils decides to offer the clan Rashford an extension for his current contract until June 2023.

