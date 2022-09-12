Transfers – PSG: Messi back in Barcelona? It’s possible !

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Messi back in Barcelona? It’s possible !

Posted on September 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



A little over a year after leaving FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi will quickly find himself at the heart of rumors about his future. And for good reason, his contract at PSG ends next June and a return to Barça has been talking about for a few weeks. It must be said that Joan Laporta has activated economic levers which give hope to fans of the Blaugrana club.

Last summer, Lionel Messi found himself in spite of himself at the heart of a soap opera concerning his future. just won the Copa Americathe number 10 of the Argentine selection thought to return to Barcelona to extend his contract which ended on June 30. But against all odds, Joan Laporta announced to Lionel Messi that the club could not extend his lease for economic reasons. Therefore, one of the best players in history found himself in the market and therefore chose to engage with the PSG where his contract ends next June. Lionel Messi could therefore quickly find himself at the heart of rumors for his future.

‘Messi’s return is doable’

Especially since according to Roger Vintonauthor of the book Barça faced with the crisis of the century, the return of Lionel Messi is perfectly possible. ” Messi’s return is doable. Sponsors could play a fundamental role in the operation. Can you imagine Messi returning to the club of his life to retire there without touching anything from the club? It would be the biggest marketing operation in the history of the sport… “, he assures France Soccer . It must be said that this summer, Joan Laporta has activated several economic levers, allowing the Barca to achieve a huge transfer window, and therefore to dream of a return of Lionel Messi.

The return of Messi is a dream for the Catalans

Enzo Rinaldi, president of the Penya Barça Lyon, does not hide it, the fans of the club await the return of Lionel Messi. ” The president took too long to put everything in place and we lost Messi (…) There, he took things in hand and he could not do better. But there is still work and we should go much further (…) I am enthusiastic about the recruits, there are good profiles. Now, everything will depend on who will be on the field. I hope Xavi doesn’t work out sentimentally. We don’t want to see Xavi’s friends on the pitch, but the best, because we have a good group. And then it will be necessary to catch up by going to recover Messi. Laporta owes us. Barça and Messi, it can’t end like this “, he launches to France Soccer .

