Transfers – PSG: Messi, Mbappé … Neymar challenges Campos for the transfer window

PSG: Messi, Mbappé … Neymar challenges Campos for the transfer window

After a difficult season, Neymar has reportedly been placed on PSG’s transfer list. The Brazilian international responded on the pitch by delivering a big performance during the Trophée des Champions. After the meeting, the Paris striker was very clear about his future, which he linked to Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

Neymar can he get back to his best? This season like the previous one, the Brazilian international has alternated between disappointing performances and injuries. A huge disappointment for the supporters of the PSG who expected to find great Neymar. If the arrival of Lionel Messi had everything to give it a boost, Neymar had a difficult season and without a Kylian Mbappe sparkling, the PSG would have had even more difficulties.

“I hope that this season, we will stay like this…”

The level of Neymar worried, so much so that his future at PSG is not insured. Despite his extension last summer – until June 30, 2027 as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively – the Brazilian international would have been placed on the transfer list of the PSG. Paris needs to sell and part ways with Neymar would allow the capital club to significantly reduce the wage bill. Especially since Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to put an end to the bling-bling PSG. But we still have to find a serious suitor… Given his salary and the uncertainty about his state of form, Neymar hinder candidates. But on his side, everything is very clear.

“…that we will be all three and that everything will be fine”

Neymar recently confided: he wants to stay at PSG. ” I still want to stay at the club, So far the club haven’t told me anything so I don’t know what their plans are for me “explained the Brazilian during the tour at Japan. This was confirmed this Sunday on the ground. During the victory of PSG against the FC Nantes (4-0) during the Champions Trophy, Neymar was one of the best. Free kick scorer, Neymar is involved in three of the four goals of the PSG. Enough to put an end to the rumors about his future?

“If we are good Leo, Kylian and me, PSG will be good”