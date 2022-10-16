Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: Messi, Skriniar … Barça will weigh down the Campos transfer window

Published on October 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.



As he seeks to extend Lionel Messi, Luis Campos is said to be still working on the files of Milan Skriniar and Luis Campos. However, the PSG sports adviser could be annoyed by FC Barcelona for these three players. The Catalan club would like to strengthen itself at a lower cost and would watch for every opportunity in the transfer window.

Despite a rather interesting transfer window, Luis Campos considers it incomplete. The sports adviser PSG was not fully satisfied with the recruitment he made this summer since he wanted to attract other players this summer. The Portuguese therefore continues his work on the transfer market. In particular, it would target Milan Skriniarwhich he still considers his priority in defense, and N’Golo Kante. But in addition to the different files he has to manage, Luis Campos must also deal with the case of Lionel Messi.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça will not let go for Messi’s big comeback https://t.co/6NCcpudZWU pic.twitter.com/BnGDSK3uvv — le10sport (@le10sport) October 15, 2022

Barça want to repatriate Messi

The Argentinian is coming to the end of his contract next June and he prefers to wait for the World Cup to make a decision. The Pulga wants to focus exclusively on the sporting aspect of football and prepare as well as possible for the World Cup. Luis Campos will therefore have to take his troubles patiently. But time is against him, especially since the FC Barcelona still lurking around. As reported Mundo Deportivo , the Catalan club would seek to strengthen itself at a lower cost. In this perspective, the Barca would target several players at the end of the contract, including Lionel Messi. Joan Laporta would like to repatriate the 35-year-old player. Xavi, meanwhile, would absolutely not be against finding the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. Luis Campos could therefore be bothered by the FC Barcelona for the extension of Lionel Messi.

Skriniar and Kanté also in Laporta’s sights