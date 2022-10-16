Transfers – PSG: Messi, Skriniar … Barça will weigh down the Campos transfer window
Football – Mercato – PSG
Transfers – PSG: Messi, Skriniar … Barça will weigh down the Campos transfer window
Published on October 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
As he seeks to extend Lionel Messi, Luis Campos is said to be still working on the files of Milan Skriniar and Luis Campos. However, the PSG sports adviser could be annoyed by FC Barcelona for these three players. The Catalan club would like to strengthen itself at a lower cost and would watch for every opportunity in the transfer window.
Despite a rather interesting transfer window, Luis Campos considers it incomplete. The sports adviser PSG was not fully satisfied with the recruitment he made this summer since he wanted to attract other players this summer. The Portuguese therefore continues his work on the transfer market. In particular, it would target Milan Skriniarwhich he still considers his priority in defense, and N’Golo Kante. But in addition to the different files he has to manage, Luis Campos must also deal with the case of Lionel Messi.
Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça will not let go for Messi’s big comeback https://t.co/6NCcpudZWU pic.twitter.com/BnGDSK3uvv
— le10sport (@le10sport) October 15, 2022
Barça want to repatriate Messi
The Argentinian is coming to the end of his contract next June and he prefers to wait for the World Cup to make a decision. The Pulga wants to focus exclusively on the sporting aspect of football and prepare as well as possible for the World Cup. Luis Campos will therefore have to take his troubles patiently. But time is against him, especially since the FC Barcelona still lurking around. As reported Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club would seek to strengthen itself at a lower cost. In this perspective, the Barca would target several players at the end of the contract, including Lionel Messi. Joan Laporta would like to repatriate the 35-year-old player. Xavi, meanwhile, would absolutely not be against finding the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. Luis Campos could therefore be bothered by the FC Barcelona for the extension of Lionel Messi.
Skriniar and Kanté also in Laporta’s sights
But this is not the only file of the sports adviser of the PSG which could be weighed down by the blaugrana formation. Indeed, the FC Barcelona would also think of Milan Skriniar to strengthen his central defense, but also to N’Golo Kanté for his midfield. Joan Laporta intends to take advantage of the slightest market opportunity to try its luck and improve the workforce of Xavi. Luis Campos has not finished being worried about the Barca for his transfer window.