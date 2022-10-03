Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: Qatar plays very big with Lionel Messi

Published on October 3, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.



Alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi is having a blast as he himself admitted during the international break. However, the adventure of the Argentinian international at PSG could find its epilogue as soon as the next off-season. Thing that the club wants to avoid and in particular for a marketing question.

The contract of Lionel Messi will expire next June and it is not clear that the option present in the lease in question to extend it by one year will be exercised. Enough to put some pressure on the football adviser Luis Fields and the PSG.

Wait until the end of the World Cup and the beginning of the year to negotiate

Especially since according to Mundo Deportivo, Luis Fields and the entire management of PSG would have planned to wait until the beginning of 2023 and the end of the World Cup to start negotiations with the Messi clan, knowing how important the World Cup is for the captain of the Argentine. But the PSG wants to quickly find an agreement to ensure the continuity of his collaboration with Messi.

A significant marketing boost