Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: The Lionel Messi soap opera starts again

Posted on September 11, 2022 at 06:00 by Thomas Bourseau



Lionel Messi could leave PSG at the end of the season if the capital club could not agree with the Argentinian on a contract extension. At the same time, FC Barcelona would still dream of repatriating its living legend although no contact is to be reported at the moment T.

At the start of the season, Lionel Messi seems to have regained its former level that it showed before leaving the FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021. To the delight of the PSG. However, the contract for the seven-time Ballon d’Or will expire at the end of the season. What to give ideas to heart rate Barcelona.

Joan Laporta does not let go of the case for Lionel Messi

A few weeks ago, John Laporta took advantage of his visit to New York to convey the following message. “I would like the end of his career to be done with the Barça jersey and for him to be applauded on all grounds. It’s a wish I have. Nothing was discussed. I feel co-responsible for this end (in 2021). I believe this is a temporary end and that we will make this aspiration a reality. At least, that is our intention”.

The Messi clan denies any contact with Barca

Invited to speak on a possible return of Lionel Messi to the heart rate Barcelonathe Argentinian international’s entourage firmly denies any contact with the Barca at time T as specified at France Soccer. “At this time, there has been no approach or contact from Laporta with us, or the other way around. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying. “.

Transfers – PSG: Messi’s transfer window panics Barça https://t.co/LRfE1hYOcP pic.twitter.com/mMUnQ9OdBb — le10sport (@le10sport) September 10, 2022

In Barcelona, ​​we do not lose hope