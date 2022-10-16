Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfers – PSG: The threat hangs over Barcelona for Lionel Messi

Contractually linked to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi is in the small papers of FC Barcelona and president Joan Laporta as well as coach Xavi Hernandez. The two men would show an unfailing determination.

Lionel Messi is under contract until June 2023 at PSG and finally seems to have become acclimated to Parisian life and the bustle of the Paris Holy–German. However, his return to form did not escape John Laporta. Although the sports section of the Paris Holy–German wishes to extend the contract of Messi as the football adviser Luis Campos recently told RMC the heart rate Barcelona is ready to repatriate his living legend.

Laporta has made no secret of his determination for a Messi return

And it’s not the multiple statements of John Laporta these last few months which will suggest the opposite. The president of heart rate Barcelona has the firm intention of catching up with the clan Messibelieving that he is partly at fault for the failure of his contract extension in August 2021.

