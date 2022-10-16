Entertainment

Transfers – PSG: The threat hangs over Barcelona for Lionel Messi

Published on October 16, 2022 at 05:15

Contractually linked to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi is in the small papers of FC Barcelona and president Joan Laporta as well as coach Xavi Hernandez. The two men would show an unfailing determination.

Lionel Messi is under contract until June 2023 at PSG and finally seems to have become acclimated to Parisian life and the bustle of the Paris HolyGerman. However, his return to form did not escape John Laporta. Although the sports section of the Paris HolyGerman wishes to extend the contract of Messi as the football adviser Luis Campos recently told RMCthe heart rate Barcelona is ready to repatriate his living legend.

Laporta has made no secret of his determination for a Messi return

And it’s not the multiple statements of John Laporta these last few months which will suggest the opposite. The president of heart rate Barcelona has the firm intention of catching up with the clan Messibelieving that he is partly at fault for the failure of his contract extension in August 2021.

“Financers are capable of performing miracles”

According to information collected by the journalist Guillem Balague in this dossier, who is also the biographer of Lionel Messithe heart rate Barcelona would be on deck to complete Messi’s return. “A possible return to Barça? Yes, financiers are capable of working miracles. President Laporta said he would like to see him leave Paris and Xavi is ready to do anything to get him. said Guillem Balague to Parisian.

