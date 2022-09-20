Transfers – Real Madrid: A deal closed by the Cristiano Ronaldo clan?

Football – Mercato – Real Madrid

Real Madrid: A deal closed by the Cristiano Ronaldo clan?

September 20, 2022



Having become undesirable in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti, Marco Asensio has attracted the interest of several clubs in Europe this summer, without leaving Real Madrid. However, a huge revelation has just been made in this case, while a great rival of the Merengue is preparing to embark on this soap opera…

the real Madrid could separate from Marco Asensio. Undesirable since the start of the season and the good performances of Federico Valverde as a winger, the Spain international found himself relegated to a substitute by Carlo Ancelotti. And if many clubs have shown interest this summer, it would be very free that he could leave the Spanish capital…

Jorge Mendes, the X factor of the Asensio file?

So, as revealed by Mundo Deportivo, a fact would be very important to take into account in the file Marco Asensio. His representative, Jorge Mendeswould maintain very good relations with a certain Joan Laportathe president of FC Barcelona. Links that could facilitate the passage of the winger from real Madrid at the enemy…

FC Barcelona boiling hot for Marco Asensio

Especially since according to the Spanish daily, the Blaugrana would actually be interested in the idea of ​​bringing Marco Asensio. the FC Barcelona would thus be kept informed of the situation of the Spanish international, who for the moment has not reached an agreement to extend his contract, which runs until 2023 within the club of the Iberian capital.