Transfers: The confession of a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo on his future

Although he has the will to pack up by taking on a new challenge away from Manchester United who will not play the next Champions League season, Cristiano Ronaldo has left his closest teammates, including Bruno Fernandes, in doubt.

What will the future of cristiano Ronaldo ? Under contract until June 2023 at Manchester Unitedthe fivefold Golden Ball would have desires elsewhere, the Red Devils not having managed to win their ticket for the next edition of the Champions League, a competition that Ronaldo would like to win a sixth time.

The noose is tightening around Ronaldo

However, the tracks diminish as the days pass for cristiano Ronaldo. Whether for financial reasons or the lack of will to recruit the Portuguese, as is the case for the PSG according to exclusive information from 10sport.com dating back to July 13, Ronaldo saw the doors of PSGfrom Bayern Munich or even of chelsea close. The three clubs would have been the priority of Ronaldo according to various media including The Independent.

Bruno Fernandes unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United https://t.co/apO7D6mi4x — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 20, 2022

“I don’t know what’s on his mind, but”